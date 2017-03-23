Edgewood Man Charged with Arson Inside Family Dwelling

From the Office of the State Fire Marshal:

Investigators have charged the suspect involved with setting a fire inside his parents bedroom located at 1203 Windy Branch Way in Edgewood on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Shamir Dion Dowe (28) turned himself in to authorities at the Harford County Detention Center this morning after seeing his story on Facebook and the local television news programming. Dowe was charged with multiple charges from the previous days fire incident. Harford County Sheriff’s Office also had a warrant for his arrest on an unrelated charge.

The incident originally occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. after a domestic dispute with family members inside their home. Dowe intentionally set the fire and fled the scene while his family was still inside the residence. The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded quickly and extinguished the flames within five minutes after arrival. Damages to the structure and contents was limited to approximately $2,500.

Dowe has been charged with: (3) counts – 1st Degree Attempted Murder, (3) counts – 2nd Degree Attempted Murder, 1st Degree Arson, 2nd Degree Arson, 1st Degree Malicious Burning, 2nd Degree Malicious Burning, (2) counts – 1st Degree Assault, (2) counts – 2nd Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment. He is currently awaiting bond review.