Harford Students Count on Us: Action Needed as Vote on “Protect Our Schools Act” Looms

From Harford Students Count on Us:
The Maryland State Senate will soon vote on the Protect Our Schools Act (HB978/SB871). Do you want your schools privatized? Do you want your school put in a state-run “recovery district”. Without passage of the Protect Our Schools Act, 80% of the formula evaluating school success will be based on standardized testing.
If we are going to successfully focus interventions for low-performing schools on research-based efforts that narrow opportunity gaps, rather than a privatization agenda, then we must pass this bill. If we are going to prevent for-profit charters from fleecing our already inadequate school funding, we must past this bill. If teachers and our community are going to have a voice in improving our schools, we must pass this bill.
Call you MD State Senator NOW!
1-888-520-6732
Tell them to support the Protect Our Schools Act(HB978/SB871).
Tell them to reject privatization through voucher schemes and charter schools.
Tell them you want our teachers and community to have a voice in improving our schools
Please also email your legislators.
Thank you for helping to protect our students and our public schools.
Comments
SoleCrusher says
Teacher’s unions have done enough to hurt our schools. It’s time to let the citizens choose where to send our kids based on actual performance. Vouchers give the power back to the parents instead of the unions. Any teacher who is worried about keeping his/her job need only perform at a high level to retain employment.