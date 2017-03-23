Harford Students Count on Us: Action Needed as Vote on “Protect Our Schools Act” Looms

From Harford Students Count on Us:

The Maryland State Senate will soon vote on the Protect Our Schools Act (HB978/SB871). Do you want your schools privatized? Do you want your school put in a state-run “recovery district”. Without passage of the Protect Our Schools Act, 80% of the formula evaluating school success will be based on standardized testing.

If we are going to successfully focus interventions for low-performing schools on research-based efforts that narrow opportunity gaps, rather than a privatization agenda, then we must pass this bill. If we are going to prevent for-profit charters from fleecing our already inadequate school funding, we must past this bill. If teachers and our community are going to have a voice in improving our schools, we must pass this bill.

Call you MD State Senator NOW!

1-888-520-6732

Tell them to support the Protect Our Schools Act(HB978/SB871).

Tell them to reject privatization through voucher schemes and charter schools.

Tell them you want our teachers and community to have a voice in improving our schools

Please also email your legislators.

Thank you for helping to protect our students and our public schools.