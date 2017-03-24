Electrical Fault Sparks Aberdeen Apartment Fire; Family of 8 Displaced

An electrical fault is being blamed for a fire in Affinity Old Post Apartments on Wednesday evening, which displaced a family of eight.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 100 block of Hanover Street in Aberdeen for a reported fire in a 3-story, 12-unit residential structure.

The fire was discovered in a bedroom and the preliminary cause has been blamed on an electrical fault causing nearby combustibles to ignite.

Twenty-five firefighters from the Aberdeen Fire Department responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 5 minutes. There were no injuries reported.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $5,000 in damage to the structure and another $5,000 in damage to its contents.

A family of eight was been displaced by the fire and is currently being assisted by the American Red Cross and Harford County Disaster Action Team.