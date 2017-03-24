Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County Focus Group: “What Happens to Children of Incarcerated Parents?”

From the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County:

On March 28, at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County Aberdeen Branch is hosting a Focus Group for those affected by incarceration. The Focus Group has partnered locally with the Local Management Board to provide food, as well as the Halls Cross Roads Elementary school therapist and a retired Major from the Department of Corrections who will be running one of the groups.

Our goal is not only to raise awareness of the number of children of incarcerated parents and the number of other family members caring for the same children but additionally, to share resources for those who can benefit from assistance, support and resources. We are opening our doors to community members, leaders and Club families to share experiences and support one another.

The Club is a safe place for anyone who may need extra time, attention, support and resources. Daily, we strive for excellence in youth development to assist local youth to reach their full potential. By attending an event such as our Focus Group: Children of Incarcerated parents, attendees will have the opportunity to experience just a portion of what the Club provides our youth on a regular basis; as well as gain a support system.

For more information on the event or additional opportunities to be involved at the Club please contact Natasha Jackson, Aberdeen Branch Director at 410.272.8243 or email njackson@bgcharfordco.org or Ashley Choate, Marketing and Special Events Coordinator 410.272.0010 or email achoate@bgcharfordco.org.