Del. Hornberger: Cecil County Delegation Works to Kill Sanctuary State Bill

Statement pertaining to House Bill 1362 and the residents of Cecil County

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Synopsis of the bill: Prohibiting a specified government agent from taking specified actions for immigration enforcement purposes; prohibiting a law enforcement official from stopping, arresting, searching, or detaining an individual for purposes of investigating a suspected immigration violation or inquiring about specified matters; requiring the Attorney General, in consultation with stakeholders, to develop and adopt model policies for a specified purpose; etc.

In response to the Maryland House of Delegates voting for final approval of House Bill 1362, which will directly interfere with the ability of state and local law enforcement to work and cooperate with federal law enforcement authorities. The bill will make Maryland and California the only Sanctuary States in the Nation for illegal immigrants, some with criminal records.

With all members of the Cecil County Delegation working to kill this bad bill in the House, and all members rallying and voting against the bill, it is our responsibility to inform the residents of Cecil County of this horrible legislation. Our offices have been flooded with calls and emails inquiring on why something so offensive could make it out of the House favorably. We are urging the citizens of Cecil County in a call to action to contact members of the Senate urging an unfavorable vote. This bill is stridently opposed by most Marylanders.

Statement from Delegation Chair Kevin Hornberger on House Bill 1362

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Last week, a 14 year old girl at Rockville High School was raped in school by two of her fellow students. One of those students had an “illegal alien deportation removal order” against them. 18 year old criminals set to be deported should not be a freshman in our public schools. This shielding legislation will lead to more senseless crime.

“Having served for three sessions in this body, this is the most destructive and abhorrent legislation to pass out of the House of Delegates. Heading into an election year, a majority of House Democrats sought misguided policy over the people they are elected to protect. We have the best local and state law enforcement in the nation and these attempts to undermine them sickens me.”

Statement from Governor Larry Hogan on House Bill 1362

“The Maryland House of Delegates passed an outrageously irresponsible bill that will make Maryland a sanctuary state and endanger our citizens. This legislation would interfere with our state and local law enforcement’s ability to cooperate with federal law enforcement authorities. I will veto this dangerously misguided legislation the moment that it reaches my desk.”