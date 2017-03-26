Public Invited to the Aberdeen Proving Ground Centennial Social in Annapolis

From Del. Mary Ann Lisanti:

You are cordially invited to attend a social event celebrating the 100th U.S. Army’s Aberdeen Proving Ground. The event will highlight various activities performed on base to support our war fighter and national security. The event is hosted by Maryland State Delegate Mary Ann Lisanti in coordination with the APG community, military organizations, Army Alliance and defense contractors. The event will take place at the State of Maryland House of Delegates building, rooms 170 and 180.

Monday, March 27, 2017

First Floor, House Office Building

Rooms 170 & 180

6 Bladen St., Annapolis, MD 21401

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

To RSVP in advance for this event please contact:

Heather Roelker

heather.m.roelker.civ@mail.mil or 410-278-1775

Bring Photo I.D.

EVENING AGENDA

6:00pm – 7:45pm – APG Centennial Social

(appetizers, drinks, Army and community displays plus live ragtime band and dancing)

7:45 – 8:00pm – Transition to State House

8:00pm – Reading of APG Centennial Proclamation

Parking and Directions: You may park at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Taylor Ave for $5. Take a Trolley Shuttle Bus. The cost is $1 each way. This shuttle runs from the Stadium Parking Lot to downtown Annapolis every ten to fifteen minutes from 6:30am to 8:00pm. Get off the trolley in front of the State House and walk across the street to the House Office Building. There is also reduced fee parking after 5:00pm at Gott’s Garage on Calvert St and Hillman Garage on Duke of Gloucester St. There is Free parking after 6:00pm at the Calvert St Garage on St. Johns St. Pass through security at the front entrance of the Taylor House Office Building on Bladen St. The event will be held in Lowe House Office Building in Rooms 170 and 180 which is down the hallway to the right after entering through the main entrance.