Rep. Harris Announces Military Academy Resource Forums

From the office of Congressman Andy Harris:

Representative Andy Harris (MD-01) has announced that his district offices will host two Military Service Academy Resource Forums for high school students in Maryland’s First District. The events will be held in April at Bel Air High School and Wicomico High School. All college-bound high school students interested in attending a service academy and their parents are encouraged to attend.

Congressman Harris has invited representatives from West Point and the Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, and Naval Academies to attend. The Congressman’s staff will also explain Dr. Harris’ role in the nomination process. These events are excellent opportunities for high school students to explore their options for higher education.

Harford County Event

Date: April 20, 2017

Time: 6:00 – 8:30 PM

Location: Bel Air High School, 100 Heighe Street, Bel Air, MD 21014

To RSVP, please contact Dr. Harris’ Bel Air office at 410-588-5670

Wicomico County Event

Date: April 27, 2017

Time: 6:00 – 8:30 PM

Location: Wicomico High School, 201 Long Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21804

To RSVP, please contact Dr. Harris’ Salisbury office at 443-944-8624