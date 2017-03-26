Three Arrested, 75 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in I-95 Traffic Stops

From Maryland State Police:

Alert state troopers patrolling I-95 in Harford County arrested three suspects for drug importation and recovered almost 75 pounds of marijuana during two separate traffic stops in the past two days.

The first suspect is identified as Valerie Simmons, 37, of Fayetteville, NC. She is charged with drug possession with the intent to distribute, conspiracy to possess/distribute marijuana, drug importation between 5-45 kilos, and drug possession. After an appearance before a court commissioner she was held on a $25,000 bond.

A passenger in Simmons’ car was also arrested. He is identified as Orlando Garland, 37, of Fayetteville, NC. Garland is charged with drug possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to possess/distribute marijuana, drug importation between 5-45 kilos, and drug possession. After an appearance before a court commissioner, he was held on a $250,000 bond.

The third suspect is identified as Jermaine Higgins, 33, of Brooklyn, NY. He is charged with drug possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to possess/distribute marijuana, drug importation between 5-45 kilos, and drug possession. After an appearance before a court commissioner, he was held on $ 100,000 bond.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. on March 22, 2017, a trooper from the JFK Highway Barrack stopped a 2017 Nissan Altima, driven by Valerie Simmons for a traffic violation on southbound I-95 near the Maryland House. The odor of marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle. A search led to the recovery of a small amount of marijuana inside the car and 14 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana in the trunk. The marijuana weighed just over 15 pounds and has an estimated street value of $67,500.

On March 23, just after 1:30 p.m., a trooper from the JFK Highway Barrack stopped a Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Jermaine Higgins, for a traffic violation on I-95 near Rt. 543. Identifying signs of possible criminal behavior, troopers conducted an investigation that led to a search of the vehicle. Inside the trunk, troopers recovered two bales of marijuana, wrapped in a masking agent in attempt to cover the scent of the marijuana. The bales weighed almost 59 pounds and have a potential street value of $260,000.

Regardless of where state troopers are patrolling, they remain on the alert for not only traffic violations, but criminal activity that may be underway. The majority of drugs imported into Maryland arrive by vehicle and patrol troopers understand their important role in being vigilant for the potential of encountering drug couriers during traffic stops.