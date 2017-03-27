Destination Digital: Visit Harford Presents New App for County Activities and Attractions

From Visit Harford:

Harford County has gone digital with its “Destination Harford” app, announced this week by Visit Harford, the county’s destination marketing organization. Available in the app store on most Smartphone devices and tablets, “Destination Harford” is the visitor’s all-in-one guide to everything Harford – from outdoor activities and festivals to quiet dining.

“The app is all about things to do, places to see, great dining and exciting shopping in Harford County,” said Greg Pizzuto, Executive Director of Visit Harford. “It’s a wonderful resource right on your phone that will make navigating the county easier than ever for both visitors and residents. The event calendar alone is a handy reference guide for people who live in and around the county. Whether you’re looking for a quiet dining experience, a concert or live entertainment, this app will help you create your memories.”

Pizzuto said the app is designed to be simple, yet cutting edge, to appeal to all age groups and technology levels. The navigation is intuitive and quick, with only one or two clicks resulting in a wealth of information. Area hotels and activities are listed, and a featured location in the county will rotate on the home screen. The events and listings will be updated regularly through the Visit Harford website.

“This app is a thorough digital representation of the robust list of activities Harford County has to offer for visitors, vacationers and stay-cationers alike. It’s digital, it’s updatable and it’s fun,” Pizzuto said.

To download, go to the app store on any Smartphone or digital device and search “Destination Harford.”