Two Harford County Students to Compete in Maryland National Geographic State Bee

From Maryland Public Television:

Maryland Public Television (MPT) will air a one-hour recorded broadcast of the final round of the Maryland National Geographic State Bee on Saturday, April 8, at 7 p.m. on MPT-HD. Hillary Howard, reporter and news anchor at WTOP-FM in Washington, D.C., will serve as host of the program.

The state qualifying event for the 29th Annual National Geographic Bee takes place on Friday, March 31, at MPT’s Owings Mills studios. Two Harford County students are scheduled to compete. The students are Nathan Robertello from Bel Air Middle School and Ethan di Targiani from Fallston Middle School. A list of all Maryland qualifiers can be found at https://sites.google.com/site/marylandstatebee/qualifiers.

Students who won their individual school bees earlier this year took a qualifying test to determine their state-level eligibility. Approximately 100 Maryland students, grades four through eight, will compete for a place in the national event in Washington, D.C., on May 14 – 17. Twenty four students from last year’s Maryland bee are returning for 2017, including five of last year’s finalists.

State bee champions receive $100, the National Geographic Concise Atlas of the World, 4th Edition and a medal, and will represent his or her state in the championship round in May. Last year’s Maryland state champion, Rishi Kumar from Ellicott City, was among 10 finalist at the 2016 national competition.

MPT will air the National Geographic Bee on MPT-HD at noon on Saturday, May 27. At 11 a.m. MPT will rebroadcast the Maryland state bee.

The National Geographic Bee was founded in 1989. The contest is designed to encourage teachers to include geography in their classrooms, spark student interest in the subject, and increase public awareness about geography.