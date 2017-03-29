Backfiring Engine of Lawn Tractor Sparks Fire; Destroys Shed in Street

An engine backfire of a lawn tractor is being blamed for sparking a fire that destroyed a shed Wednesday afternoon in Street.

Just before 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 3900 block of Davis Corner Road in Street for a reported fire in a 16-ft by 30-ft wood framed shed.

The homeowner was working on his riding tractor and using starting fluid. After copious amounts of ether, the engine eventually backfired igniting combustibles and the immediate area.

Twenty-five firefighters from the Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 30 minutes. There were no reported injuries.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire cause $15,000 in damage to the structure and another $10,000 in damage to its contents. The shed and all contents are considered a complete loss.