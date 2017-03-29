Family Dog Paws at Door; Alerts Man to Fire in Edgewood Home

A family dog alerted a man to a fire in the kitchen of his Edgewood home on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1900 block of Harbinger Trail in Edgewood for a reported dwelling fire in a two-story, single family home.

An occupant was home alone and in his bedroom when the family dog began scratching and pawing at the door. Upon opening the door, the man observed smoke and discovered a fire in the kitchen near the microwave. He exited the home and called 911.

Twenty-five firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 10 minutes.

Due to a quick response by the fire department the fire was contained to the kitchen. The home sustained extensive smoke, soot and water damage.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $25,000 in damage to the structure and another $10,000 in damage to its contents. There were no injuries reported.

The fire was ruled accidental and the preliminary cause blamed on electrical failure.