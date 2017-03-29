John Archer School Teacher Amy Mangold Named 2017 Harford County Teacher of the Year

From Harford County Public Schools:

Amy Mangold, early intervention teacher at John Archer School and 14-year veteran of Harford County Public Schools (HCPS), was named the 2017 HCPS Teacher of the Year during a surprise announcement at the 23rd Annual Harford County Teacher of the Year Banquet. The dinner banquet for 160 guests, provided by Lou Ward, owner of the Bayou Restaurant in Havre de Grace, and HARCO Credit Union, was held on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at the Bayou Restaurant.

Board of Education of Harford County President Nancy Reynolds, along with Superintendent of Schools Barbara Canavan, made the announcement Wednesday evening to guests that included Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, County Council President Richard Slutzky, members of the county council, and school administrators, educators, students, family, friends and community sponsors.

“We have many talented teachers throughout our system, and tonight is a chance for us to highlight teachers who have been recognized in their community as outstanding educators,” said Superintendent Canavan. “The Teacher of the Year program allows us to focus on five teachers and how they’ve impacted the lives of their students. Ms. Mangold has had a profound effect on the lives of her students and their families. Tonight, we heard from a student and her mother about how Ms. Mangold has changed their lives, and that is why Ms. Mangold is our Teacher of the Year.”

As an early intervention teacher at John Archer School, Ms. Mangold extracts the core elements from the Maryland State curriculum, Healthy Beginnings, and the Pre-kindergarten checklist to develop meaningful and engaging lessons for 3 to 5 year olds with multiple cognitive, communication, and physical disabilities.

When you ask Ms. Mangold to stop and consider her life in the classroom, she can sum it up with one word: passion. Her greatest contribution to her profession and one of her main goals each day is turning her passion for the children she serves into drive, focus, new ideas, and activities that challenges and encourages her students to be the best versions of themselves.

“Passion requires energy, and the fuel that energizes the passion I have for teaching comes directly from the students I work with,” said Ms. Mangold. “When I reflect on the list of challenges that life has presented to the students I have the honor of spending my days with, I am in awe and inspired by how these children persevere. I look at the will they have in completing the tasks that so many of us take for granted and I am struck by that determination. My hope is that I inspire my students as they inspire me every day.”

In addition to her role as teacher, Ms. Mangold is the acting teacher in charge at John Archer and is a department team leader, a member of her school’s Instructional Leadership Team and School Improvement Team, as well as a mentor for interns from Harford Community College and Towson University. She is also active in a variety of clubs and events organized by her school, such as the running club, ‘Solemates.’ Together with her school, Ms. Mangold has run in the Greater Excellence in Education Foundation’s annual 5k, Heather Hurd Run, Turkey Trot, and the Wipeout Run.

Beyond the walls of her school building, Ms. Mangold serves her community with the same level of passion. She is a Community Support Living Arrangement (CSLA) Worker for a young man with special needs. As a CSLA worker, she supports this young man in both his home and out in the community to help him increase his daily living skills. In addition, Ms. Mangold and her son are working together to raise money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a volunteer-powered charity that funds promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and help give survivors long, healthy lives.

Ms. Mangold graduated from Notre Dame of Maryland with a master’s in teaching and from Johns Hopkins where she received certification in Early Childhood Special Education. She was nominated for Teacher of the Year by HCPS Inclusion Facilitator Kim Henry.

“Ms. Mangold continues to teach me – a 27-year veteran with HCPS – the meaning of dedication, professionalism, and the sheer love of teaching,” said Ms. Henry. “When I want to be uplifted, inspired, and amazed, I visit Ms. Mangold’s classroom! She is the very definition of a model teacher.”

Enthusiastic support for her nomination came from Nicole Bauer, Ms. Mangold’s current student intern from Towson University.

“After watching Ms. Mangold teach and experiencing the dedication she has to her profession, it makes me want to be just like her,” said Ms. Bauer. “She shows so much love and kindness toward her students. As a mother myself, seeing that truly touches my heart because as a parent we want nothing more than for our child to be loved. Ms. Mangold’s students become her family. I have since changed my mind about what I want to teach, and it is all because of Amy. Special education is now where my heart is, and when I graduate in May, I will continue to strive to be like Ms. Mangold.”

In addition to her high-quality instruction and professional development support to colleagues and aspiring teachers, Ms. Mangold extends herself beyond the classroom to provide guidance for families for home support. Her professional practice does not end with the school day. Ms. Mangold has been known to collaborate with the parents/guardians of her students in their homes.

“I ask you, how many professionals – I mean committed professionals – actually visit the homes of their students to continue providing educational benefit?” said Mr. Randy Geyer, principal of John Archer School. “Ms. Mangold does! She does not brag or boast about this for extra attention or recognition, but merely does it because she truly believes in her mission. I found out only when a parent called me to extend a heartfelt thank you for Ms. Mangold’s care and guidance.”

As the Harford County Teacher of the Year, Ms. Mangold received a free lease of a brand new 2017 Toyota RAV4 for one year courtesy of Jones Junction, a Dell laptop, a watch from Saxon’s Diamond Centers, a big-screen TV from NTA Life, and a custom ring from Jostens. In addition, she was awarded multiple dinner and bank gift certificates, local merchant gift cards, and $1,200 from HARCO Credit Union, which was provided to all five finalists.

Ms. Mangold will now compete for the title of Maryland Teacher of the Year to represent teachers across the state as an education spokesperson. The state winner will be announced at the Maryland Teacher of the Year Gala in October.

Visit www.hcps.org for more information on 2017 HCPS Teacher of the Year Amy Mangold, as well as the other four Harford County Teacher of the Year finalists.