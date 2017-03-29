Rep. Harris: Maryland Jurisdictions to Lose Funding; “Residents at Risk” Due to Sanctuary City Status

From the office of Congressman Andy Harris:
Congressman Harris Applauds Attorney General’s Move to Enforce Federal Immigration Law in Sanctuary Cities
WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) issued the following statement in support of Attorney General Sessions’ announcement that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will now require compliance with federal immigration law as a condition for receiving DOJ grants:
“I fully support the Attorney General’s position to deny future and claw-back current law enforcement funding from jurisdictions in the United States that fail to comply with federal immigration law. Unfortunately for Maryland, that means many jurisdictions will lose funding, including Baltimore County. The county stands to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in law enforcement grants from the Department of Justice as a result of its sanctuary policy, which places its residents at risk.”
Comments
SoulCrusher says
Now, this is an oxymoron. Andy Harris supports the defunding of DOJ grants to jurisdictions where he is a duly elected representative. This means Andy Harris supports the government, a non living or breathing entity, over the needs of his constituents that elected him and are living and breathing human beings. I have been warning everyone for weeks that defunding could be the outcome of not following the established Federal Law, but in no way endorsed this outcome as I knew it would harm the public. Harris on the other hand, does support this outcome and it seems to me he is welcoming it. Why did you people put this guy in power to represent you? Now, since 2001, the government of Maryland has NOT been following the established Federal Law involving the 4th Amendment and the 14th Amendment, in regards to CDS. Since 2001, the government of Maryland has NOT been following the established Federal Law involving Racketeering (RICO Act) and Domestic Terrorism, in regards to CDS. Since 2001, the Maryland Legislature actually passed state law allowing the racketeering and Domestic Terrorism against it’s citizens in regards to CDS. Since 2001, the Maryland Court of Appeals has been intentionally making precedent decisions NOT following the interpretations of the US Supreme Court involving the 4th and 14th Amendments and allowing illegal and unconstitutional convictions of the citizens of this state, in regards to CDS. Where is or was the outrage from the Federal government? No where. This is because the Federal government allowed all this to happen. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, our government is an Organized Crime Syndicate and a Terrorist Organization. If you, the people of this state, can not see this then you are blind. I am totally ashamed of my government and believe they all need to go…..
Barbara says
Oh my, another sleepless night for you. Andy is really good at keeping you awake at night.
SoulCrusher says
No, Andy doesn’t keep me awake at night. A friend of mine was hospitalized thinking he was having a heart attack. He wasn’t. He had the flu and got dehydrated. Damn hospital wanted to keep him a long time to do additional tests. Got home and read this. Any elected official that wants to punish his own constituents, for an act his voters didn’t take part in, is a complete piece of garbage. Harris has to realize that its not the peoples fault that elected him and that the Maryland Legislature is passing laws that are illegal, as according to Federal law. Instead, Harris would rather punish those who supported him for an action his constituents did not take part in. The Feds should come in and arrest the Maryland Legislature for being the bunch of criminals that they are…..
jean says
Why don’t these areas work to help these people become legal? I realize this is a much better country to live in than where they came from, but do it legal and pay their fair share of taxes instead of the citizens here having their tax dollars go to support aid for them
Just A Regular Guy says
For 8 years, the Dems, and their fellow travelers in the Repub party, refused to enforce the immigration laws of the United States of America. Their political agenda was more important than the safety of American citizens.
Rep Harris may not be representing you, but he IS representing me.
Let me put it to you in Obama’s own words, we won, you lost, elections have consequences.
My hope is that the rule of law causes you as much angst as the illegal actions of your party caused me.