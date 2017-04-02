Malfunctioning Furnace Sparks Fire in Attic of Street Home

A malfunctioning furnace is being blamed for sparking a fire in the attic of a Street home.

Just before 12:34 p.m. on Friday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1500 block of Whiteford Road in Street for a reported dwelling fire in a one-story, single family home.

Both the homeowner and his son were asleep downstairs when they awoke to the second floor smoke alarm sounding. Upon checking the source, the homeowner discovered a fire in the attic. He attempted to extinguish with water to no avail and the fire rapidly spread throughout the attic and bedroom.

Thirty-five firefighters from the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, assisted by personnel from Whiteford, Fawn Grove, Bel Air, Level, and Rising Sun, responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 30 minutes.

The fire was contained to the attic/bedroom with extensive water, smoke and soot damage throughout the home. Harford County Disaster Assistance and Red Cross are assisting the family.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $125,000 in damage to the structure and another $50,000 in damage to its contents. There were no injuries reported. The fire is being blamed on a furnace malfunction.