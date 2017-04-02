Drainage Improvements Begin along Historic Main Street Corridor in Port Deposit

From the Maryland State Highway Administration:

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration (SHA) is improving storm drainage on MD 222 (Main Street) through downtown Port Deposit in Cecil County. Weather permitting, the project should be complete summer 2018.

Crews from Pessoa Construction of Fairmont Heights are installing new storm drain inlets and pipe culverts from Granite Avenue to the south town limits near Marina Park, a total of 1.34 miles. MD 222 is low-lying and has a history of flooding during rain storms, as well as snow melt.

The $4.6 million project also includes relocation and replacement of water and sewer facilities. Crews may need to close one lane and control traffic with a flagging Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nearly 3,000 vehicles travel MD 222 through Port Deposit each day.