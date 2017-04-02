Harford County Health Department Recognizes National Public Health Week

From the Harford County Health Department:

Each year, the first full week of April is designated as National Public Health Week. The purpose of the observed week is to recognize the contributions of public health and to highlight issues that are important to improving our nation’s health. This year, National Public Health Week takes place Monday, April 3rd through April 9th, with the vision to create the healthiest nation in one generation.

Harford County Health Officer Susan Kelly stresses the importance of community partnership in order to achieve the goal of the healthiest nation. “Public health departments play a key role in the lives and wellbeing of people and communities they serve and provide a wide range of services that promote healthy behaviors, prevent diseases and injuries, ensure safe food, water and cleaner air, and prepare for and respond to public health emergencies. However, public health professionals, health care providers and the public must work collaboratively to achieve the goal of becoming the healthiest nation on earth.”

Throughout National Public Health Week, the public is encouraged to watch for news on the Health Department’s website and social media pages. In addition, throughout the month of April, the Health Department’s Public Health Matters video segment on the topic of Human Trafficking will air on Harford Cable Network on Mondays at 10:30AM and Tuesdays at 7:30PM.

For more information, visit the health department’s website at www.harfordcountyhealth.com