Del. Szeliga: “Stand with Me and Tell the Senate they Must Say No to Making Maryland a Sanctuary State”

From Del. Kathy Szeliga:

Sanctuary State Update – “The Trust Act”

Senate President Mike Miller called the Sanctuary State Bill – which shields felons from deportation – “Reasonable,” in the Baltimore Sun on March 22.

Now, after pressure from you and so many others, Senate President Miller has changed his mind!!

“Miller said today. ‘The bill as it passed the House is not going to pass the Senate.'” WBAL.com March 29.

The liberal leaders in the Senate are working on passing the bill without the really bad parts just to save face. I’m not sure how you put lipstick on that pig – but you can count on me to stay on top of this issue. Stay tuned for updates. The 2017 legislative session ends on Monday, April 10 at midnight so we will know the final results of this terrible bill in a little more than a week.

Thank you for signing the Petition. It’s working!!! We’re hoping to get to 10,000 signatures to defeat this terrible bill and we are almost there.

It’s not too late to SIGN THE PETITION – and share it with your friends on Facebook!

Stand with me tell the Senate they MUST SAY NO to making Maryland a Sanctuary State. Our only hope is to defeat this bill in the Senate and your voice is important!

Click here to sign the petition!

Outrageous Defense of Rape

As a women and as a legislator representing the Baltimore region, I have watched the tragic rape of the 14 year old Rockville High girl unfold and I’m completely bewildered by the lack of outrage over the comments made by the attorneys for the two accused. When one of the top criminal defense attorneys in the area asserts that this brutal rape was “consensual” and points to the fact that there is only 3 years and 8 month difference in age between one of the accused and the victim or that the other accused, “doesn’t understand why he’s been charged with a crime,” my reaction is utter outrage and disbelief. Any reasonable person reading the police report will conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that no one, particularly a 14 year old, would consent to the graphic and brutal sex acts described in that report. NO WAY.

This type of victim-blaming is all too common in rape cases and only serves to further dissuade victims from reporting the rape and continues their victimization. This kind of thinking has to change and can only change if we speak out, educate the populace and enact laws that make it easier for victims of rape to get the justice and closure they deserve.

The immigration status or ethnicity of the two men is, I believe, keeping advocates and women from talking about the horrific assault committed against this 14 year old. Politicians, advocates, and the media are failing our girls. It is not an acceptable or believable defense to say a 14 year old girl consented to sex with two men in a boy’s bathroom.

The final insult to the victim is a statement by one of the defense attorneys that he will work to get asylum for one of the accused. I am outraged and hope that the same women who banded together to protest President Donald Trump will turn their attention towards protecting our girls and protesting the claims of these attorneys who are defending the indefensible.

Who Opposes a Balanced Budget?

Our national debt is at almost $20 trillion. This means that every man, woman, and child owes the federal government $61,146 right now and every taxpayer owes $165,542! And there is no end in sight without a balanced budget in DC.

By Tuesday, a resolution will be passed the General Assembly that will cancel a proposed amendment to the US Constitution for a balanced budget. There are actually four open calls for amendments to our Constitution. We tried to protect the Balanced Budget amendment and the vote failed.

I support a federal balanced budget and a Constitutional Amendment for a federal balanced budget. With the national debt growing every minute indebting our children and grandchildren – NOW is the time for a mandated balanced budget. The debt clock tells the scary truth – http://www.usdebtclock.org/

Once again, virtually along party lines, this measure failed. Very disappointing.

How about some good news?

We have Pages in Annapolis – high school seniors – who serve in the House and Senate during the legislative session. These are the best and brightest students from across our state. All seniors are eligible whether their school is public or private or even home schooled. This week, the Pages from the House came to meet with me. I have such hope for the future of our nation when I get to hear about the hopes and dreams of our future generation of leaders.

THANK YOU!

Thanks for your interest in the important issues facing Maryland today. Please be sure to follow me on Facebook and Twitter for the most up to date information.

God bless you and your family!

Delegate Kathy Szeliga