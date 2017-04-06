11 Residents Displaced from Homes Following Perrywood Apartment Fire

A fire that ignited in the kitchen of a Perrywood apartment complex on Wednesday evening damaged the building and displayed 11 residents from their homes.

Just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 200 block of Perrywood Court in Aberdeen for a reported fire in a three-story garden style apartment building.

The fire was discovered by an occupant in an interior kitchen. Thirty firefighters from the Aberdeen Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 30 minutes. The fire was contained to a first floor apartment with other apartments within the building sustaining smoke and water damage.

The preliminary cause remains under investigation

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $50,000 in damage to the structure and another $20,000 in damage to its contents. There were no injuries reported.

A total of 11 occupants have been displaced and are being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance and the American Red Cross.