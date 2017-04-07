Rep. Harris: “President Showed Our Adversaries that He is Ready to Reestablish American Leadership in the Middle East”

From the office of Congressman Andy Harris:
Congressman Andy Harris Responds to U.S. Strike Against Syria
WASHINGTON, DC: On April 7, Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement on the U.S. missile strike against Syria:
“I fully support President Trump’s decision to strike the Syrian air force base from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched earlier this week. Last night, the President showed our adversaries that he is ready to reestablish American leadership in the Middle East and on the global stage. Assad’s use of chemical weapons on civilians is a violent breach of several international agreements and a threat to American national security, and cannot be tolerated.”
Comments
Buck Turgidson says
Because nothing says commitment to leadership like bombing!
HappyRepublicanNow says
and nothing says commitment to leadership like dodging a red line in the sand that YOU drew
Edna says
Andy Harris, is for spending millions of dollars destroying people and property that are no threat to us and against feeding and providing healthcare to Americans in need. Harris supporters should be proud.
HappyRepublicanNow says
WE ARE!!!! thank you very much
Death of Democracy says
… and exactly how does this show leadership?
Once again Andy you have demonstrated your complete disconnect from reality and your constituents.
People are sayin says
30 million bucks just for the missiles. Maybe Trump should just have put 10 million on Assad dead or alive and saved 20 million to pay for his wall.
HappyRepublicanNow says
“people are sayin” YOU HAVE NO CLUE of anything about the topic….But keep posting,,,I love your sense of humor…
The Great Pumpkin is a myth says
You bet! I’ll do anything not to upset the typical Trumpanzee. The all caps part was a nice touch – never seen that one before from a one of the mindless. LOL
HappyRepublicanNow says
Thanks for not wanting to upset a Trumpanzee,,, But we can handle criticism, unlike you snowflakes and if your “mindful” I’ll stick to being mindless,,,,( LOL)
GOP SQUAD says
“Happy Republican” is a delusional idiot!
HappyRepublicanNow says
i’m crushed,,,,(now where did i put my fuzzy warm blanket? and crayons, and safety pin,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,and puppy?),,,,,suggestion,,,,,,,get your head out of CNN and Msnbc….you Sir or Madam are laughable,,,
Cdev says
Trump is for keeping Assad in power!
HappyRepublicanNow says
Why not Obummer did,,,,and even sold him the uranium with it… nice call Cdev
Happy Dan says
“… ready to reestablish American leadership in the Middle East and on the global stage.”
Ready to send YOUR kids to the Middle East Andy?
Gene says
He’s a good Catholic with plenty of kids probably wouldn’t miss a few in a war.
Fed Up says
Andy, you forgot to mention how Syria knew the strike was coming, and evacuated the air force base and moved major equipment before the strike. And you forgot to mention how Russia also knew of the strike, prior to its occurrence. That’s odd, don’t you think? How do you suppose that happened, when so few people knew about it – even Congress didn’t know.
Just the facts says
Trump informed Putin and Assad before telling Andy.
Trump doesn’t trust Andy with important information.
SoulCrusher says
Exactly, it was a show of complete incompetence. You don’t warn the enemy of an incoming missile strike, unless of course those whom you are striking are not your enemy at all. That was a complete waste of the military arsenal’s stockpile. It was nothing but a fireworks show. Fox News is carrying the story like Trump did something while Obama did nothing for 8 years, yet the Trump show really did nothing as well. Remember, Trump is a showman and wants to put on an appearance of power because appearance is everything but what is actually happening. The airfields are still functional and the Republicans got their show of power. To realize exactly how meaningless this strike was, all you have to do is see how Chuck Schumer gave his full support of the action. Schumer will not support anything Trump does, unless in reality it is a failure or a ploy. Does anyone else find that the strike conveniently came while the Chinese were in town? It was nothing but a show, conducted by a showman…..
Happy Dan says
Trump “…it’s like watching a toddler playing with a (loaded) gun – you’re always nervous.” Bill Maher
HappyRepublicanNow says
Figures,,, quoting Bill Haher…LOL,,,says a lot for your frame of mind…I’de be worried , if I were you…
Happy Dan says
I am worried and so should you. There is a mad man with his finger on the button who will do anything to divert attention from his ties to Russia.
HappyRepublicanNow says
oh,,,to be ,,,,sooo delusional ,,,,,, whew ,,,hate to be you,,,, “Power thorough Strength” not Pantsuits and Free college for all,,,,lol,,,
HappyRepublicanNow says
another Military expert eh Soul Crusher. You call the Russians so that you dont kill “PEOPLE” (thats how wars are started) you discredit yourself when you say things you dont understant. like your “Runway” remark . read my response to Capt Obvious..as far as the rest of your Gibberish, about being a “Showman” at least he isn’t cowarding behind his “Red line in the sand”…but please keep amusing us with your version of “Military Intelligence”
SoulCrusher says
Whatever. You don’t warn anyone of an attack. If you’re going to let them know, you just don’t do it at all. We are talking about a very expensive fireworks show. I’m sure someone with your affiliation would feel the way you do. You got to see something go “boom”! Republicans like watching things go “boom”. Just for the record, there isn’t anything “intelligent”, about this “military” action, that did absolutely nothing useful. Trump is a showman and he put on a show for you…..
HappyRepublicanNow says
Your wisdom totally belittles you,,,,”BS”..stick to your “local issues”. not amused by your previous law encounters,, this is Big Time,,,,not little minds caught in county greivences . You are obviously supporting the “dont make waves” agenda (otherwise know as Obama syndrome) Your type would have world powers dominating the US…Last thing to say to you bystander,,,,,, You can either stand With the POTUS, or become the next Ukrain……
Happy Dan says
FROM HIS OWN MOUTH TRUMP PROVES HE IS OVER HIS HEAD
“Donald Trump repeatedly urged President Barack Obama against taking action in Syria in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack carried out by the regime of Bashar al-Assad, warning that it would “bring nothing but trouble” for the US.”
Does this show a man who knows what he is talking about? He also said, “However, unlike other candidates for the presidency, war and aggression will not be my first instinct. You cannot have a foreign policy without diplomacy.”
Has he forgotten?, “Everybody that’s touched the Middle East, they’ve gotten bogged down,” Trump said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “I don’t want to see the United States get bogged down.”
“My rules of engagement are pretty simple. If we are going to intervene in a conflict it had better pose a direct threat to our interest- one definition of “direct” being a threat so obvious that most Americans will know where the hot spot is on the globe and will quickly understand why we are getting involved. The threat should be so direct that our leaders, including our president, should be able to make the case clearly and concisely….”
TRUMP CAN NOT BE BELIEVED OR TRUSTED
SoulCrusher says
He didn’t stand . He shot 60 meaningless missiles into a half empty airfield, which is still operational. There is nothing “big time” about this event. Do you realize Obama took out more with just a simple Drone strike that didn’t use up 60 Tomahawk missiles? Look, I’m not a Republican or a Democrat, but I believe if you’re going to do something it needs to be effective. This wasn’t. Everything you have stated about this event is completely false. Trump didn’t make waves, Trump still has the world powers thinking America is weak and your obviously nothing but a partisan hack……
HappyRepublicanNow says
You should change your name to “Delusional”,
But hay your entitled to your opinion of the indecent,,,Even your the 2percent of the world opinion. Thought you had better sense than that,,,(see even I can admit I was wrong) lol.just thousands of people being gassed by their own leader, are glad your the 2%, Thats what your Military knowledge is like, 2%milk,,,,,is it milk ? or is it water?,,,the world will never know. Finished debating someone with no idea of strategies or military protocol,,,ps. stick to commenting on BIG issues like HCPD and school lunches
SoulCrusher says
What is HCPD and when did you ever see me talk about school lunches? Dude, you need Prozac…..
HappyRepublicanNow says
for someone who writes about Harford County Police Department, and any other thing in the county that you can squawk over,, your really not the brightest…
zeb says
“your really not the brightest”
You’re really not the brightest
I hate when that happens
LOL
SoulCrusher says
There is no such entity as the “Harford County Police Department”. Harford County has a Sheriff’s Department, but obviously you don’t know much about Harford County if you didn’t know that. Now, please quote any time I ever joined a discussion about school lunches. That’s right, you can’t. Next, you can change your name to “DumbRepublicanNow”……
Mike Welsh says
Just to be technically correct, Harford County does not have a Sheriff’s Department. Harford County has the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff is an elected office holder just like the County Executive etc.. The Sheriff’s Office is not a Department of any function under Harford County Government.
SoulCrusher says
I stand corrected. Sheriff’s Office is the correct term. Thanks Mike for defending a bantering idiot. Would you like to also weigh in on the school lunch thing? Both topics are completely meaningless and “HappyRepublicanNow” is still a “DumbRepublicanNow”……
Happy Dan says
This is the type of ignorant reply one would hear from a bagger. Allow me to teach you a little about our government. The President does NOT have to authority to just bomb a country. He needs approval from Congress. President Obama, being a Constitutional Lawyer, asked Congress for this authority and they REFUSED.
So if you are going to throw you childish stones, as least pick the right target. BTW what Trump did was illegal.
HappyRepublicanNow says
And what ASSAD did , is also , not to mention,against the Geneva Convention …(Time to break out the Hand book. Sit back and learn what real how real world powers react to violations to the Geneva Conventions…) Just another Civilian trying to “Justify ” your uncomplicated mind….
HappyRepublicanNow says
Constitutional ,,,maybe,,,,Morally ,,,,,,, I’ll leave your moral dispute to be answered by the children, women ,and defenseless people of Syria who were Gassed,, (illegal , under the Genevra Convention) and approved by 98 percent of the UN counsel …Pack sand idiot,,,,
GOP SQUADR5 says
Hey Happy Idiot, Obama tried to do it constitutionally (bomb Syria), but the Rebubbacan controlled congress wouldn’t okay it.
The current moron occupying the White House acted unilaterally.
He’s a dangerous Dick!
HappyRepublicanNow says
Yeah,,,, Learn Korean or Russian, with your ideals,,,,lol
HappyRepublicanNow says
wow,,,, what have you been smoking??? not the same statics i saw on the bombings…or the satellite pictures I saw,,,
Fed Up says
You saw statics? Huh.
HappyRepublicanNow says
YEAh,,,,,,,Huh
Fed Up says
Pardon my confusion, but I am unsure as to your meaning of the word “statics”. I am aware of static energy and static cling. I’m just not sure how that relates to this conversation. Could you please explain to all of us ignorant snowflakes? Thanks so much.
HappyRepublicanNow says
LOL perhaps Static Clings IS your problem…..LOL, aaaaaand YOU get a free Puppy and YOU get a free Puppy,,,,,,,ect
Fed Up says
it’s etc. Not ect. Common mistake though. So you were not talking about static cling? What kind of “statics” were you referencing? And what are you smoking?
zeb says
Amusing when someone with no grasp of English attempts to educate everyone on politics and foreign affairs.
It must be a republican thing.
ROFLMAO
Happy Dan says
2017 “I will tell you that attack on children yesterday had a big impact on me — big impact. That was a horrible, horrible thing. And I’ve been watching it and seeing it, and it doesn’t get any worse than that.” Trump
However, it is not horrible enough to allow these children entrance to America. I’ll tell you what can’t get worse, Trump hypocrisy:
HappyRepublicanNow says
did you happen to catch the Clinton News Network interview with a Syrian survivor? U Tube it, and educate yourself… talk about “Hypocrisy”???
Capt. Obvious says
Telling how less than 48 hours later, Syrian jets were taking off from the same base to do what? Bomb the same town that was the supposed cause for the strike in the first place. At over $800,000 per Tomahawk missile, 60 launched, they couldn’t even crater the airstrip to prevent it’s use. Yea, that’s real leadership alright. If Obama had done the same we would be talking about his gross incompetence, yet Trump is hailed as being decisive for poping off 48 million in taxpayer funded ordinance without accomplishing a thing.
HappyRepublicanNow says
hmmm… Capt.Obvious of whos Army??? (Snowflake Brigade)?… Really..That’s why Trump has 90percent approval from the United Nations.. Had you taken time to fill your p brain with info you would have seen this,,BTW,,even your Palosi and Shumer applauded Trumps decision. And it’s 1million dollars a missile, there were 60 fired, one fell into the ocean, but you wouldnt know that sitting in your mothers basement..The intent was to hit aircraft and storage dumps (which were demolished) the runways were not hit ,, Tomahawks are not meant for runways, because the runways can be repaired in 10 minutes. Obummer didn’t have the balls to upset his snowflake congress. Drawing lines in the sand? might as well draw lines in a coloring book (something Snowflakes know a lot of. Capt. Obvious,,(fake news), Brought you you by a SSG ..Look it up
Capt. Obvious says
Wow, there must be an alt-internet where you get your facts from, since they are 100% incorrect you legume from the party of ill repute. I can hardly know where to begin as your statements are just so far from reality. The total damage was one supply dump, a training building, the canteen and possibly some damage to an air defense radar controlling some AA missiles. Airplane damage estimates range from two to “over twenty” (the later according to Brightbart) Keep in mind that there are several supply dumps scattered around the airbase, so hitting one is no great feat. Far cry from the “Their ability to operate successfully out of that airbase is gone”, that White House spokesperson Sean Spicer announced, despite the fact that aircraft were using the airbase less than 36 hours later.
It is also painfully obvious that you have no clue about anything a Tomahawk is capable of by your statement “Tomahawks are not meant for runways”. ROFLMAO, tell that to any Gulf ware vet, I want to see their reaction. If you were really a Staff Sargent who had seen combat in more than just a video game then you should get down and kiss my snowflake *** since, at one point or another during your combat tour, I saved you life! That’s right dumb@$$, I created several of the defense systems that save real soldiers lives. I am proud that my work has made a difference in the sons a daughters that get to come home again. So you can take your ultracrepidarianism try to impress someone who doesn’t know better.
HappyRepublicanNow says
HaY at least your good an senseless Rants….keep up the great work..show that ignorance . :-). Will tell you the same thing i told Soulcrusher,,,,,your lack of knowledge is boring and meaningless..”Drop Mic”
HappyRepublicanNow says
Big whoop,,,putting the squeaky device in rubber duckies,,,,ok,,if that’s creating a system, good for you… I was a 12b for 8 years and a 45G then a 45K for the last 8years.. And what exactly did you do in the armed services??? i miss that part.
Dave says
If this is how trump runs his business’s is pretty clear why he has gone bankrupt so many times.The man golfs more than most professional golfers.
A D Plorable says
I love it when Andy’s office posts on this site. It brings all the cry baby snowflakes out of their parents basements. When will you snowflakes ever get over Hillary lost? Turnabout is fair play. Elections have consequences. All the stuff that’s going on is the same thing Dems did for years. Now the chickens have come home to roost. We put up with 8 years of Obama, Owe Malley. We survived and so will you. Now go back downstairs stare at your degrees that make you so educated and proceed with some more comical rants.
Death of Democracy says
Thank you for being such a shining example of the Dunning–Kruger effect!
clueless says
There is a refreshing quality to idiots who don’t realize they are idiots
So Much Winning says
Hillary isn’t President and O’Malley is long gone You and Trump own this mess congratulations the world is laughing at you. Now do something in your life like go golfing. LOL
HappyRepublicanNow says
And you get a puppy, and you get a puppy,,and you get puppy
Sarah says
Hey AD how is that repeally replacy thing working out for you?
Bawahahahahaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
HappyRepublicanNow says
Just as well and the Obummer “Hopi , Changie thing” did..(just sayin) lol
Reality says
Thank God Hillary didn’t win, we’d still have O’Bama care and be at war with Syria….
Fed Up says
haha! That was perfect. And we would have no wall…
HappyRepublicanNow says
BOOOOM is the sound of IMPLOSION
Local Yocal says
You all are missing one very important element of why Trump did this….
He owns stock in the company that manufactures the f-ing missles!
(true, check it out!)
HappyRepublicanNow says
prove it.
Kind of like Hillary and Russia’s uranium deal eh??
pizzle says
So, some of us know that the ruling class has absolutely no interest in trying to turn the cruise ship. They (Demo-craps and Re-puke-licans) want to keep lumbering along, without much care or consideration of where the ship is headed, or who drowns in its enormous wake. As long as they continue to “get theirs” by promising the sheep something in return for their support. Meanwhile, they (the ‘craps’ and the ‘pukes’) manage to keep all of us sheep bickering with each other over how much better things would be if only their party was in control. It’s the same pattern, year after year…decade after decade. The ‘pukes’ have Fox as a platform and the ‘craps’ have MSNBC, CNN, and the rest of the alphabet stations in their corner. All they really care about is that they keep us distracted and arguing so they can continue to reap the rewards of being “public servants” who are “looking out for us”.
I had hoped that Trump was going to bring the Washington establishment to its knees, but it seems unlikely. So, we’ll continue to sling mud at each other….ranting and raving about what could have been, if only their guy, girl (or however they choose to identify themselves on any given day) had won or was “in control”.
As time passes I realize more and more that we’re all useful idiots that absolutely deserve the government we have received. It’s time to wake up.
throw them all out R's and D's says
Blast from the past. I often wonder what happened to all the old right on this site. I will say most of you had some solid intellect unlike like these newbies who can’t put two words together to form an original thought. Although we have disagreed on issues, I do agree with your basic underlying idea. How do we get started?
HappyRepublicanNow says
I also agree with some of what was said,,, However,,,you have to live in the present,,, and the present is ,,,,,,,America has LOST credibility among world powers,,, (thank you Obamma).. Do you really want a President to sit by as people are killed in the most inhumane way????Thats why Trump Tried to inflict minimal damage but prevent future chemical damage to civilians .
pizzle says
Unfortunately, my solution would not be acceptable to distribute in writing. We will need to hit rock bottom before we can look to rebuild. Look to Article V of the Constitution.
HappyRepublicanNow says
So many “Snow Flakes”,,,,, time to get the snow blower out (again)
Stephen S says
Dear Happy Republican Now.
I voted for Trump and try to stay away from the childish name calling and gloating, It just comes off as High school cheer leading our team won BS. So help me out here with a few promises he made.
Trump said he wouldn’t bomb syria but he did
Trump said he would build a wall and Mexico would pay for it, They aren’t I am
Trump said he would drain the swamp He made the swamp bigger & stinkier
Trump said he would repeal Obamacare, he didn’t
Trump said he would release his taxes, now he says he will not
Trump said he would divest from his business because making America great again will be his full time job, he didn’t
Trump said Hillary was in with Goldman sachs then hired 6 GS executives
Trump said someone under FBI investigation shouldn’t be President, He is under FBI investigation
Trump said he would defeat ISIS in 30 days, He didn’t
Trump said he wouldn’t have time to golf, he went golfing 15 times so far.
I could go on but you should get the point by now.
Call me all the names you wish but please when you are finished tell me what promises he made and kept hat make you happy. He promised to make America great and it might be working for him but I’m not seeing it for the other 318 million of us Americans.
HappyRepublicanNow says
Just a Rome wasnt built in a day ,,neither is Trumps Administration,,As with Obummer, something you can promise but if you dont have the majority of your own party ie; Freedom Caucus. it becomes impossible to carry out on promises.. Bombing of Syria?? when he saw the pics of children and mom and dads being GASSED , he is entitled to change his mind. If your expecting a POTUS like every other , you backed the wrong president. 60+ days into election..He’s ahead of schedule. Lets use our heads when judging POTUS. What president has fulfilled all his campaign promises??? The snowflake name applies to the total “meltdown” liberals,, cant cope with “LIFE” you feel , the name fits (shoe),,,wear it. This thread REEKED of liberal bias hate,,all crying this or that ,,,but were silent for the last 8 . looooong years. Trump Golfs and “works” with world leader….Obummer golfs with liberal Hollywood,,,.. You say you voted for Trump,,I voted for Obummer…. I gave him 4 years to prove his point..I was wrong then and I could be wrong now. But I give him a chance like any other POTUS.
Duh says
Dude you are replying on a thread praising Andy Harris while blame things not happening on the Freedom caucus. Andy is a member of the freedom caucus.
HappyRepublicanNow says
had problems with many Republicans, Still support our President..dont follow every thing Andy does, but anytime for any reason people here Bash the Trash outta him.. If he support the POTUS (in this case) good for him…. funny ,,,98precent of the WORLD opinion of Trumps action,,,,with the exception of the other 2percent on this feed… But ,,thank you for you concern.
Duh says
And folks there you have it. In a nutshell.
If he support the POTUS (in this case) good for him
The content only matters if it blindly supports the President. It’s a shame what has become of the Republican party,
HappyRepublicanNow says
your reply is typical,,,and soooooo,,, boring,,,,,step it up ,,,, Not Even worth my time ….You belive what you want,,,,,, Scared little snowflake,,,,, your ideals are unAmerican,,,,OOOOOPS…..
GOP SQUADR5 says
That’s because “Happy Republican” is not really happy.
He, she or it is just like a fucking pig, wallowing in its own shit.
Happy Dan says
Richard Spencer, the alt-right leader, said, “What Trump did was nothing less than a betrayal, a betrayal of his supporters, of his message ‘America First!… I’m not sure I can continue to support him. Most all of the alt-right feels the same way.”
You people knew what he was but you supported him nevertheless. This is what happens when you put party before principles (that is, assuming you had any to begin with.)
HappyRepublicanNow says
What you have is common in every administration…. the right to change your stand on Important subjects,,,,, give one example of a President who hasnt ???? or is this subject to only Republicans????
HappyRepublicanNow says
hahaha,,, maybe I mistaken ,,,but didnt you say you voted for Trump??? now you want to “desert” after 60 days , and a single confrontation with other country’s?? Same thing applies to you as others,,, When Russia ,Iran and North Korea are on your doorstep,,, (because, “we shouldn’t upset others”) think about it…. do we react now,,,,or later,,,plain and simple…
Happy Dan says
You are mistaken. What has the so-called-president done so far? He made these claim without proof:
• “Obama’s birth certificate is fake.”
• “I will release my tax returns.”
• “The African American unemployment rate is 90%.”
• “I had the biggest inauguration crowd in history.”
• “3.5 illegals voted for Hillary.”
• “No one from my campaign had any contact with Russians.”
• “Obama wiretapped me.”
• “I respect women.”
• Worked to deny America a free press.
• Used his office to make lucrative deals for himself. Trump is making big money off his Trump International Hotel by steering foreign diplomatic delegations to it, and will make a bundle off China.
• Worked diligently to enrich billionaires at middle class expense.
• Gutted government, and especially ERA, regulations for a clean and safe environment.
• Committed “treason against the United States” as “adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.”
All of this while spending 1/3 of his time playing golf.
HappyRepublicanNow says
YAWN,,,,,,,,,, Oh,,,was i snoring???? lol,,,,, let me know when you have something intelligent to say….
this koch is for you says
Do you have any original thoughts or is that beyond your capability? You don’t have to answer because I’m sure I have read the canned BS lines a few hundred times already.
HappyRepublicanNow says
I’m getting educated by a person with a title like yours??? says everything I need to know….Have the answers as to the news that i read and hear….(your so called “canned” BS). and dont have to be original to be true… thanks for slowing my day up…
advice from your wingman says
Your welcome – kind of went over your head didn’t it. I notice from your many posts that you seem to be a little angry and stressed. I guess your title is a bit optimistic. Don’t you know that medical studies have indicated that too much anger and stress can decrease your quality of life and actually reduce your average life expectancy over 10 percent? I’m glad that I was able to contribute today.
HappyRepublicanNow says
And dont you know stupidity and ignorance is the leading cause of death,,,choose you own poison..
HappyRepublicanNow says
Yeah me too, your lack of judgement and education .just astounds me ..Bully for you,,now say something educated, and meaningful. your wisdom is sooo profound,,lol …Deflect from the main topic,,,,Brilliant,,,,,who would have thought of it,, But ,,,please respond,,,, I love learning of ignorant persuasion.
Stephen S says
.”He’s ahead of schedule”
Please elaborate I have seen nothing of the sort.
HappyRepublicanNow says
because ,,,,you dont care to look,,,,,,I dont have the time or desire to educate those who follow the misguided. Have a Great day
Stephen S says
I do care to look I can’t find what you describe and believe me I have ask others like yourself and get the same answer. Just give me 2 ahead of schedule campaign promises. The fact that at 1:48 you had the time to type a long detailed response of nothing then at 2:07 you are pressed for time giving details is odd.
If you choose not to respond I will totally understand.
HappyRepublicanNow says
you actually sound sincere, I appreciate that (really). I dont have the time to answer , Everything, trying to educate a lot of the “regulars” here is tasking… The facts are there,, “give a man a fish , he eats for one day, teach a man to fish, he feed himself for a lifetime”
Stephen S says
I need nothing in depth just a simple….. he is ahead of schedule on putting coal miners back to work. look at the thousand out of work miners now back in the mines.
Something simple like that.
I can wait.
HappyRepublicanNow says
There are a few tasks that have been completed,,, the main stream media wont emphasize becaous their sole mission is to desegregate this POTUS
just sayin says
Angry person who may be suffering from delusional disorder and might be in need of medication,
You might try a little basic reading and writing education 101 yourself before you try to educate the “regulars”. You really “suck”
Stephen S says
There are a few tasks that have been completed,,, the main stream media wont emphasize becaous their sole mission is to desegregate this POTUS
The main stream media has been covering his tasks it’s just none of the have gone the way he promised. Seriously taking away meals on wheels from the elderly and veterans was a bold move to save money especially since he said he wouldn’t have time to golf. And spending millions to save the poor children of Syria from being poisoned while spending nothing to save the children of Flint really takes a man of conviction.
As I said before it is odd you cannot come up with 1 ahead of schedule item.
Oh well it wasn’t unexpected.
Stephen S says
I just read that our christian President Mr Trump has totally screwed up the 137 year tradition of the White House Easter Egg Roll. Seems he didn’t know what day Easter was.
Must not have been one of his “ahead of schedule” items, if they had only said it was on a golf day.. Maybe next year.