Rep. Harris: “President Showed Our Adversaries that He is Ready to Reestablish American Leadership in the Middle East”

Congressman Andy Harris Responds to U.S. Strike Against Syria

WASHINGTON, DC: On April 7, Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement on the U.S. missile strike against Syria:

“I fully support President Trump’s decision to strike the Syrian air force base from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched earlier this week. Last night, the President showed our adversaries that he is ready to reestablish American leadership in the Middle East and on the global stage. Assad’s use of chemical weapons on civilians is a violent breach of several international agreements and a threat to American national security, and cannot be tolerated.”