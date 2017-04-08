Governor Hogan Breaks Boards for Taekwondo Day at Harford Community College

From U.S. Taekwondo Academy:

Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan hosted a special reception for competitors who won grand champion trophies on April 5, also known as Taekwondo Day in Maryland.

The first-ever Governor’s Cup Taekwondo Championship was held on March 25, 2017 at Harford Community College at APG Federal Credit Union Arena. Over 500 athletes from the Mid-Atlantic region came to compete. Competitors who placed 1st place in all three events (sparring, forms and board breaking) were awarded a grand champion trophy, as well as receiving a special invitation to a reception hosted by the Honorable Governor and First Lady.

At the reception, Governor Hogan broke boards as he is an honorary 9th degree black belt in Taekwondo. Bel Air resident and Main Street Taekwondo business owner, Yong Seong “CJ” Chang provided a quick private lesson in the Governor’s office before the board breaking. Chang also held boards for the Governor which said “legislative logjam” in front of the large audience.

There were 6 grand champions from the Governor’s Cup. Five of the six are from U.S. Taewondo Academy, which Chang is owner of. The five grand champions from U.S. Taekwondo Academy are Nicole Vigneri, Mijung Kim, Victor Kim, Elizabeth Kim and Isabella Czech – all residents of Harford County.

USTA’s very own demo team performed in front of the Governor and First Lady.

Chang was presented with a Governor’s Citation for all his hard work in ensuring a successful tournament for Taekwondo Day.

Chang also serves as the current president of the Maryland State Taewondo Association (MSTA). MSTA donated all proceeds from the Governor’s Cup to the Children’s Cancer Foundation. A donation check was presented to the Executive Director of CCF yesterday.

Yong Seong “CJ” Chang says, “I am proud of our athletes who trained hard in preparation to compete in all three events. They are very deserving of the grand champion trophies. I’m proud of our demo team who was able to perform an outstanding demo. We are thankful to the Governor and First Lady Yumi Hogan for hosting such a warm reception for the grand champions in celebration of Taekwondo Day. It is also a humbling honor to receive a citation from the Governor. On behalf of the Maryland State Taekwondo Association, we are excited for next year’s tournament.”

