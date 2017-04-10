Arson Charges Pending in Edgewood Townhouse Fire; Occupant Injured after 2nd-Floor Jump

The occupant of an Edgewood townhouse is facing arson charges after allegedly purposefully igniting a fire in the home, which resulted in another occupant being injured when forced to jump from a second-floor window.

Just after 10:30 pm on Sunday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1400 block of Charlestown Court in Edgewood for the report of a fire in a middle of the group townhouse.

An occupant, one of eight adult occupants who resided in the townhouse, discovered the fire in the interior of a second-floor bedroom. Twenty-five firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 20 minutes.

The preliminary cause of the fire was determined to be incendiary. Deputy State Fire Marshals are currently consulting with Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges are pending against an occupant of the home.

A total of eight occupants were in the home at the time of the fire and all were able to safely escape the home with the exception of the one occupant. One occupant was transported by Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company ambulance to John Hopkins Bayview Hospital with non-life threatening injuries sustained from jumping from a second-floor window at the time of the fire.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $5,000 in damage to the structure and another $5,000 in damage to its contents.

The occupants were placed in a local motel by the owner of the home.