Eight Harford County Public Schools Teams Advance to Destination Imagination Global Competition

From Harford County Public Schools:

Destination Imagination held its State-level competition at University of Maryland, Baltimore County on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Twenty-three teams from Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) competed, and eight teams received a qualifying score to advance to the Global Competition in Knoxville, Tennessee at the end of May.

The following teams will advance:

Improvisational Challenge

Second Place: Southampton Middle School

Third Place: Bel Air High School

Engineering Challenge

In it Together: Elementary Level

First Place: Hickory Yummy Gummy Squirrels, Hickory Elementary School

Second Place: Halls in Need of Water, Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary School

In it Together: Middle Level

First Place: Bel Air MS WE MUST EVACUATE!, Bel Air Middle School

Third Place: Bel Air MS The Olympians, Bel Air Middle School

In it Together: High School

First Place: BAHS STRIKETHROUGH, Bel Air High School

Second Place: BAHS QQQQQQQQQQQQQQQ, Bel Air High School

The full tournament results can be found at: http://www.marylanddi.org/wpcontent/uploads/2017/04/MDDI_State_Tournament_2017.htm.html.

In addition, the Destination Imagination Senior Scholarship, in the name of Sally Gold, the affiliate director of Maryland Creative Problem Solvers and Destination Imagination, was awarded to Edgewood High School senior Chloe Rice based on her 10 year team involvement, her volunteer record, and her essay – complete with illustrations – communicating the impact that Destination Imagination has had on her life. The scholarship is a $1,000 award.

HCPS congratulates all of its teams who competed, as well as Chloe, and wishes the eight Global Competition finalists all the best as they prepare for their Knoxville trip.

Destination Imagination is a school-sponsored, problem solving competition where students must use ingenuity, creativity, and teamwork to collectively work through real-world problems. For more information about Destination Imagination, please visit http://www.marylanddi.org/.