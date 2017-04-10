Harford County Public Schools Closed for Students April 12-17; Professional Learning to Take Place for Teachers

From Harford County Public Schools:

Schools will be closed for students for Spring Break Wednesday, April 12, through Monday, April 17.

On April 12 and April 13, educators will be participating in professional development throughout the county at many of the public schools. Those traveling the county during the business day may notice an increase in traffic and patronage at restaurants in close proximity to schools.

All schools and offices will be closed on Friday, April 14 for the holiday.

