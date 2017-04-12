Harford County Flag Lowered for Staff Sgt. Alencar of Edgewood Killed in Afghanistan

From Harford County government:

County Executive Barry Glassman has ordered the Harford County flag to be flown at half-staff and issued the following statement in honor of Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar of Edgewood, who died on Saturday after being wounded in action in Afghanistan.

“The citizens of Harford County honor the ultimate sacrifice by Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar in the defense of our nation and extend our heartfelt sympathy and prayers to his family and friends.”

The county flag will remain at half-staff until sunset on the date of interment.