IronBirds to Honor Memory of John Carroll Student-Athlete with Josh Hamer Memorial Game

From the Aberdeen IronBirds:

The Aberdeen IronBirds, Class A short season affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, today announced its plans to pay tribute to the late Josh Hamer, a high school student-athlete at The John Carroll School who passed away following a tragic car accident last month. In honor of Hamer and his contributions to his high school and the Harford County community, the IronBirds will display Hamer’s jersey along the stadium’s main concourse throughout the 2017 season.

“We see ourselves as a vital member of the Harford County community and it’s always important to give back, especially in a time like this,” said General Manager of the IronBirds Matt Slatus. “It’s important for our community to come together to lift those up in need. We share our deepest condolences to the Hamer family and everyone affected by this loss throughout Harford County.”

A pre-game dedication ceremony will be held on Friday, April 21 prior to John Carroll’s varsity baseball matchup against The Gilman School at 7:05 p.m. at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. During the ceremony, the IronBirds will present Hamer’s family with a personalized IronBirds jersey, and receive Hamer’s John Carroll baseball jersey to display at the stadium throughout the season. At the conclusion of the 2017 season, the IronBirds will relocate Hamer’s jersey to the Club Level at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium where it will remain in perpetuity.

“We are very touched by the IronBirds reaching out to allow us to honor our dear student Josh Hamer and to help his loved ones and our school community to heal,” said Richard O’Hara, president and interim principal at The John Carroll School. “The John Carroll School family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from so many kind people in our area and throughout Maryland.”

Cost of admission to the game is free, however, student and parent volunteers from John Carroll will be stationed at the main stadium entrance collecting a recommended $5 donation to support the Josh Hamer Memorial Scholarship Fund. For more information and to donate to the Josh Hamer Memorial Scholarship Fund, visit www.JohnCarroll.org/Josh.