Joppa Farm Road to Close for 2 Months Between Route 7 and Route 40 for Utility Work

From Harford County government:

Joppa Farm Road will be closing between Maryland Route 7 and U.S. Route 40 on or about Wednesday, April 26, 2017 for approximately two months for Baltimore Gas & Electric Company (BGE) to install underground transmission lines. This closure is for all vehicles, including emergency vehicles. Detours will be in place to direct traffic around the area. Please make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway.

Questions should be directed to Albert Alford, Principal Project Manager for BGE, at 410-470-7895 or albert.e.alford@bge.com.