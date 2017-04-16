17-Yr-Old Girl Escapes Fire in 2nd Story Jump from Edgewood Townhouse

A 17-year-old Edgewood girl was injured on Friday afternoon after being forced to jump from the second floor of her Harford Commons townhouse to escape a fire.

At 2 pm on Friday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 400 block of Buxton Court in Edgewood for a reported dwelling fire in a two-story, middle of the group townhouse.

The fire was discovered by an 18-year-old woman, who was able to exit through the front door with a 7-year-old boy. A 17-year-old girl had to jump out of a second floor bedroom window to safety. She sustained a minor ankle injury due to jumping from a second floor window, but was treated by EMS on scene and refused transportation to a hospital.

Twenty-five firefighters from Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Abingdon, and Bel Air responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control with 15 minutes.

The area of origin and preliminary cause of the fire remain under investigation.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $30,000 in damage to the structure and another $30,000 in damage to its contents. The occupant and her children are being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance.

