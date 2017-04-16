Harford County Personnel Advisory Board and Adequate Public Facilities Advisory Board to Meet

From Harford County government:

Adequate Public Facilities Advisory Board Meeting

There will be an Adequate Public Facilities Advisory Board Meeting on Thursday, April 27th at 6:00 PM. Meeting will be held in the Harford County Council second floor conference room at 212 S. Bond Street, Bel Air.

Harford County Personnel Advisory Board Meeting

BEL AIR, Md., (April 11, 2017) – The Harford County Personnel Advisory Board will meet on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. for the consideration and approval of the Pay and Classification Plan. The meeting will be held in the 1st Floor Main Conference Room, 220 S. Main Street, Bel Air, Maryland 21014. Individuals requiring disability-related accommodations should call 410-638-3373, or send an email to disability@harfordcountymd.gov at least three business days prior to the hearing.