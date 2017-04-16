Rep. Harris Announces Public Schedule for District Work Week; Aberdeen and Bel Air Events Slated

From Congressman Andy Harris:

Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) will attend several public events in Maryland’s First District during the April recess.

Tuesday, April 18

11:15 AM – 11:45 AM

Visit to Benedictine School

14299 Benedictine Lane

Ridgely, MD 21660

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Agriculture Industry Roundtable Discussion

Triple Creek Winery

11138 Three Bridge Branch Road

Cordova, MD 21625

Wednesday, April 19

8:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Office Hours at Salisbury District Office

100 East Main Street, Suite #702

Salisbury, MD 21801

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Habitat for Humanity 30th Anniversary Kickoff

423 Coles Circle

Salisbury, MD 21801

Thursday, April 20

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Tour of High Impact Environmental Inc.

301 Pond Lane

Chestertown, MD 21620

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Tour of Langenfelder Pork

11974 Blacks Station Road

Kennedyville, MD 21645

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Visit to Composites USA

1 Peninsula Drive

North East, MD 21901

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Susquehanna Workforce Network Roundtable Discussion

Harford Community College, University Center, Room #119

1201 Technology Drive

Aberdeen, Maryland 21001

5:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Visit to the Boys & Girls Club of Harford County

McFaul Activities Center

525 W. MacPhail Road

Bel Air, MD 21014

6:30 PM – 6:45 PM

Military Service Academy Resource Forum

Bel Air High School

100 Heighe Street

Bel Air, MD 21014

*This event will begin at 6:00, and Dr. Harris will speak at approximately 6:30