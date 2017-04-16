Rep. Harris Announces Public Schedule for District Work Week; Aberdeen and Bel Air Events Slated

From Congressman Andy Harris:
Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) will attend several public events in Maryland’s First District during the April recess.
Tuesday, April 18
11:15 AM – 11:45 AM
Visit to Benedictine School
14299 Benedictine Lane
Ridgely, MD 21660
1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
Agriculture Industry Roundtable Discussion
Triple Creek Winery
11138 Three Bridge Branch Road
Cordova, MD 21625
Wednesday, April 19
8:00 AM – 10:30 AM
Office Hours at Salisbury District Office
100 East Main Street, Suite #702
Salisbury, MD 21801
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Habitat for Humanity 30th Anniversary Kickoff
423 Coles Circle
Salisbury, MD 21801
Thursday, April 20
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
Tour of High Impact Environmental Inc.
301 Pond Lane
Chestertown, MD 21620
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Tour of Langenfelder Pork
11974 Blacks Station Road
Kennedyville, MD 21645
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Visit to Composites USA
1 Peninsula Drive
North East, MD 21901
4:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Susquehanna Workforce Network Roundtable Discussion
Harford Community College, University Center, Room #119
1201 Technology Drive
Aberdeen, Maryland 21001
5:30 PM – 6:00 PM
Visit to the Boys & Girls Club of Harford County
McFaul Activities Center
525 W. MacPhail Road
Bel Air, MD 21014
6:30 PM – 6:45 PM
Military Service Academy Resource Forum
Bel Air High School
100 Heighe Street
Bel Air, MD 21014
*This event will begin at 6:00, and Dr. Harris will speak at approximately 6:30
Rally Against Rep. Andy Harris / 5PM Tuesday April 18th – 5PM to 6PM- Aberdeen Heat Center – Route 22 Across from Long Road/ near I-95
