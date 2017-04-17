Arson Under Investigation after Fire Intentionally Set at Edgewood Apartment

A fire started in the living room of a unit at Sunrise Condominiums in Edgewood on Saturday night is being investigated as arson.

Just before 11:15 pm on Saturday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1000 block of Crimson Tree Court in Edgewood for a reported fire in a one-story wood frame apartment.

The fire was discovered by a neighbor and appeared to originate from the living room area of the apartment.

Seventeen firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 15 minutes.

The preliminary cause of the fire was ruled incendiary; as a result of ordinary combustibles being intentionally set on fire

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $15,000 in damage to the structure and another $5,000 in damage to its contents. There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844.