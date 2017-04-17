Man Shot Twice in Aberdeen; Investigation Continues

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

A man returning to his residence in the unit block of Darlington Avenue was shot late Friday night. Perry Raymond Stokes, 19, was exiting his vehicle when he was approached by two black males who opened fire at him.

The shooters have been described as black males, one standing approximately 6’00” tall, wearing dark clothing. The suspects fled on foot to passenger vehicle that was staged several blocks from the crime scene. Investigators believe the suspects entered a vehicle occupied by a getaway driver. The suspect vehicle has been described by witnesses as being a silver Toyota Corolla or silver Ford Taurus (late 90’s) with a distinct red fender, dark wheels and rims, and tinted windows.

Following the shooting Perry was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma where he was treated for two gunshot wounds to his lower body and released.

Detectives are attempting to identify the suspects and vehicle involved in the incident. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Divel at 410-272-2121.