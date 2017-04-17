Man Shot Twice in Aberdeen; Investigation Continues

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
A man returning to his residence in the unit block of Darlington Avenue was shot late Friday night. Perry Raymond Stokes, 19, was exiting his vehicle when he was approached by two black males who opened fire at him.
The shooters have been described as black males, one standing approximately 6’00” tall, wearing dark clothing. The suspects fled on foot to passenger vehicle that was staged several blocks from the crime scene. Investigators believe the suspects entered a vehicle occupied by a getaway driver. The suspect vehicle has been described by witnesses as being a silver Toyota Corolla or silver Ford Taurus (late 90’s) with a distinct red fender, dark wheels and rims, and tinted windows.
Following the shooting Perry was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma where he was treated for two gunshot wounds to his lower body and released.
Detectives are attempting to identify the suspects and vehicle involved in the incident. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Divel at 410-272-2121.
Comments
Former Democrat says
Those two shooters are in desperate need of some range time to improve their weapons skills.
Chris says
Gosh! If those cameras hadn’t been disabled on the east side they’d probably have the shooters by now. Right city council?
Jack Haff says
The All America city needs “cameras” in neighborhoods to record what goes on at all times? LOL
Bob says
They are already there but were disabled by the current city council and crime has gone up dramatically since, especially on that side of town.
Jack Haff says
Nah. I don’t believe cameras are deterring crime.
Criminals gonna’ criminal, regardless.
Chris says
Sure cut crime way back when they were operational. Couldn’t find a sole even “hanging” around the overpass then.
Johnnie doughe says
Aberdeen started going downhill when Baltimore began tearing down the high rise tenements and the trash moved into Harford county and aberdee
Be careful says
Be careful. Making a realistic assessment based on the data will make you be labeled a racist, or a bigot. Check out MD case search and put two and two together. Everything happens for a reason. You live by the sword (drugs) and you die by it. The best way to be is to call them like you see them. That is a politically incorrect thing to do however if the players are black. Then you got dance around and make excuses.
Johnnie doughe says
But I also wonder what young Mr.Stokes did to upset those 3 fine young upstanding men to be driven to ambush Perry. Gee I just can’t imagine what he could possibly have done to warrant such a reaction, I know I bet he kicked over their prized roses, yeah that must be it.
Bc says
Mr. Perry has several Drug arrests already at that young age of 19. Gee?!?! Do you think the shooting could be related to drugs in any way?
D says
Mr. Stokes has had one arrest. Not several. Weather this is related to that or not it doesn’t warrant being open fired on
al j thong says
Does anyone know what is going on in Aberdeen and the council Coup stripping the Mayor of most of his powers?