Aberdeen Farmer’s Market in Festival Park Kicks Off in May

From the City of Aberdeen:

The City of Aberdeen is starting a Farmers Market! These Markets will be held on the first and third Thursday of the month, running from May through the end of September from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. We have teamed up with various vendors who are excited to bring fresh fruits, vegetables, baked goods and more to Aberdeen.

1st and 3rd Thursday from May through the end of September
4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
60 North Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001

Vendors Include:

Third Way Farms
Fruits, vegetables, herbs, eggs

Crooked Creek Farm
Frozen cuts of pork, roasts, hams, bacon, sausage, ribs, scrapple, Yukon gold potatoes, sweet potatoes

The Native Yard
Perennials, flowers, herbs

Design by CCOMM
Gourmet cupcakes and other treats

Elaine Keithley
Homemade goat milk soaps and other beauty items

Harford Vineyard
Dry white wine, dry reds, semi-sweet wine, and sweet wines

BGR Wine
Assorted wines

Bell’s Acres
Artisan goat milk soap and lotion. Healing skincare from locally sourced herbs and waxes

Romancing the Scone
Scones, brownies, cookies, assorted pastries

Bear’s Honeypot
Produce, cheese, gluten free items, baked goods, fresh organic snacks

Perfectly Preserved Jams
Homemade jams, marmalades, pie fillings and fruit butters

