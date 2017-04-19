Aberdeen Farmer’s Market in Festival Park Kicks Off in May

From the City of Aberdeen:

The City of Aberdeen is starting a Farmers Market! These Markets will be held on the first and third Thursday of the month, running from May through the end of September from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. We have teamed up with various vendors who are excited to bring fresh fruits, vegetables, baked goods and more to Aberdeen.

1st and 3rd Thursday from May through the end of September

4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

60 North Parke Street

Aberdeen, MD 21001

Vendors Include:

Third Way Farms

Fruits, vegetables, herbs, eggs

Crooked Creek Farm

Frozen cuts of pork, roasts, hams, bacon, sausage, ribs, scrapple, Yukon gold potatoes, sweet potatoes

The Native Yard

Perennials, flowers, herbs

Design by CCOMM

Gourmet cupcakes and other treats

Elaine Keithley

Homemade goat milk soaps and other beauty items

Harford Vineyard

Dry white wine, dry reds, semi-sweet wine, and sweet wines

BGR Wine

Assorted wines

Bell’s Acres

Artisan goat milk soap and lotion. Healing skincare from locally sourced herbs and waxes

Romancing the Scone

Scones, brownies, cookies, assorted pastries

Bear’s Honeypot

Produce, cheese, gluten free items, baked goods, fresh organic snacks

Perfectly Preserved Jams

Homemade jams, marmalades, pie fillings and fruit butters