From the City of Havre de Grace:

The Mayor would like to invite all citizens to tour the Havre de Grace Water Plant located at 415 St. John Street. The facility will be open for public tour’s Saturday, April 22 and Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 10 a.m until 2 p.m.

The public will have the opportunity to see first-hand the process of making clean drinking water from the Susquehanna River.