Edgewood Man Charged with Arson after Allegedly Igniting Townhouse Fire in Suicide Attempt

From the Office of the State Fire Marshal:

Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged, John Wayne Maatta 2nd, 32, after determining he was responsible for setting a fire inside the bedroom of his townhouse he shared with seven other people.

On April 9, 2017 at 10:39 PM, Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding fire departments were dispatched to 1459 Charlestown Court in Edgewood for a dwelling fire. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered all occupants had safely exited the home with one of the occupants , later determined to be Maatta, lying in the front yard. Maatta told firefighters he had jumped from a second floor window after discovering a fire within his bedroom. Firefighters were able to make entry and contain the fire to one bedroom. Maatta was later transported by EMS to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for a precautionary evaluation.

Deputy State Fire Marshals were requested to conduct an investigation and determined the fire was incendiary in nature (arson). Maatta was later interviewed at the hospital where he admitted to investigators he had barricaded himself inside his bedroom and unbeknownst to his fellow roommates, intentionally set a fire in hopes of committing suicide. However, Maatta stated after experiencing the initial effects of the heat and flames decided to retreat out his bedroom window and wait for help. After consulting with Harford County States Attorneys Office, Deputy State Fire Marshals lodged charges against Maatta and an arrest warrant was placed on file.

This evening, Maatta was arrested by detectives from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Warrant Apprehension Unit on an unrelated warrant and transported to Harford County Detention Center. Maatta was later processed for his arson related warrant.

Maatta was charged 1st Degree Arson and Reckless Endangerment and is currently being held without bond at Harford County Detention Center.