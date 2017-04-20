Romancing the Chrome: Harford County Public Library Foundation, Jarrettsville Lions Club Host 6th Annual Car Show

From the Harford County Public Library Foundation:

“Romancing the Chrome,” the largest car show of its kind in Northeastern Maryland featuring more than 250 classic automobiles, takes place on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jarrett’s Field in Jarrettsville. The event is family friendly, and admission is free of charge.

Organized by the Harford County Public Library Foundation and Jarrettsville Lions Club, the Sixth Annual Romancing the Chrome features a children’s area (including face painting and special story times with Tales), Rolling Reader, music, vendors, food concessions, a beer garden and more.

The Headlining Sponsor is Keene Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. Premier Sponsors are Jarrettsville Federal Savings & Loan and Waste Management. Supporting Sponsors are Armstrong and Jarrettsville Creamery & Deli. Contributing Sponsors are Jack’s Small Engines, American Design & Build, North Harford Liquors, BE Miller & Sons and Skylight Creative.

Car show participants will compete for the $500 Best in Show prize plus a Best in Class (first prize) of $75. Awards also will be presented for second and third place in each class.

The car classes are muscle cars (Mopar, Ford, GM); Jeep/Truck/SUV pre- 1992; Jeep/Truck/SUV post-1993; custom (1949 -92); imports/tuners; domestic 1993+; foreign 1993+; foreign pre-1992; muscle 1993+; street rod; historic (pre-1949) and stock (1949-92).

Those interested in entering their cars in the competition should visit romancingthechrome.org or call 410-273-5600. Pre-registration costs $15 and ends April 17. Registration the day of the show costs $20 and takes place April 22 from 8 to 10 a.m.

For those interested in being a vendor at the event, spaces are available for $60 each or $25 for nonprofits organizations.

Proceeds from this year’s event will be used by Harford County Public Library Foundation to support programming and new collections plus the Summer Reading Challenge, LEAP kits, online databases, author nights and more. The Jarrettsville Lions Club will use its share of the funds raised for its Leader Dog Program, which provides service animals to sight-impaired individuals.

Jarrett’s Field is located at 3719 Norrisville Road in Jarrettsville. In case of rain, Romancing the Chrome will be held Saturday, April 29. For more information, call 410-273-5600 or visit romancingthechrome.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 185,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 3.8 million. Harford County Public Library is committed to connecting people with information and promoting the love of reading in the community. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.