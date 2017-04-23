Trespassing Joppa Woman Pulled to Safety Through Window of Former Home after Finding Fire

A recently evicted Joppa woman had to be pulled to safety out of the window of her former home on Thursday, after she allegedly trespassed back into the home to retrieve belongings, discovered a fire, and became trapped in the house.

On Thursday, just after 5:30 pm, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 200 block of Kearney Drive in Joppa for a reported fire in a one-story single-family dwelling.

The woman had been evicted from the home days prior, but allegedly trespassed back into the home to retrieve some last belongings and according to her, discovered a fire in the sun-porch and retreated to the rear bedroom. After neighbors discovered the fire, one broke out a rear window by throwing a ceramic pot through the window and pulled the woman to safety. A neighbor then crawled through the window and pulled three dogs to safety as well.

Twenty-eight firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 20 minutes. The woman sustained minor cuts after being pulled out of rear window to safety by neighbors.

The preliminary cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $30,000 in damage to the structure.