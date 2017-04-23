Two Harford Community College Student-Athletes Receive Bruce Hart Memorial Scholarships

From Harford Community College:

The Bruce Hart Memorial Scholarship, a newly established scholarship through the Harford Community College Foundation, was presented to two student athletes at Harford Community College. Dylan Bielatowicz received the scholarship certificate at the Fighting Owls men’s lacrosse game on April 13, and Nina Urban received the scholarship certificate at the Fighting Owls women’s lacrosse game on April 18. A $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a male and female student currently playing lacrosse for the Fighting Owls.

Dylan, this year’s men’s lacrosse student athlete recipient, has played a crucial role on the HCC men’s lacrosse team on the field and in the classroom. He has an impressive 3.76 cumulative GPA, was named captain of the team, and has scored nine goals so far in just five games.

Nina, this year’s women’s lacrosse student athlete recipient has tremendous spirit. She has been a positive influence on and off the field. She always works hard in practice, and it has shown this year. She is currently ranked third in the nation for NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) for goals this season. She is always willing to help her teammates and was chosen as one of the team’s captains.

The Bruce Hart Memorial Scholarship was established by his family to help others reach their full potential through education and lacrosse. The scholarship honors the memory of Bruce Hart, a lifelong advocate and leader in Harford County. While teaching at Bel Air High School, he started the lacrosse program for Harford County Public Schools. As an accomplished lacrosse coach, his teams won three Harford County lacrosse championships, two Baltimore County lacrosse championships, and one district/regional lacrosse championship. Bruce served 18 years in the Army National Guard and retired as Lieutenant Colonel Brevet when he was injured in an automobile accident in January 1984 that left him a quadriplegic. His injury did not stop him as he continued as head coach of Edgewood High School JV boys lacrosse and then moved on as defensive coach at Harford Community College.

Bruce believed in the game of lacrosse and the power of having student-athletes be able to use the sport as a tool to learn and develop lifelong foundational character traits that lead to personal success and individual achievement.

The scholarship is awarded to one male and one female lacrosse player at Harford Community College in their second year who possess such distinguished qualities as reliability, preparedness, work ethic, passion and unselfishness both on and off the field. To be eligible for the award, a student must be enrolled full-time at HCC and maintain a 2.75+ GPA.