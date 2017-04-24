Harford County Health Department Announces 2017 Rabies Vaccination Clinic Schedule

From the Harford County Health Department:

The Harford County Health Department is sponsoring its annual rabies vaccination clinics for dogs, cats, and ferrets that are 3 months old and over on Sunday, April 30th and Sunday, May 7th, 2017, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. The cost is $8.00 per animal. Only pets under the control of responsible persons may be brought to the clinic. Dogs should be on a leash. Cats and ferrets should be secured within cages. No animals other than dogs, cats and ferrets will be vaccinated.

The locations are as follows:

Sunday, April 30, 2017, 2-4 p.m.:

– Abingdon Fire Company — 3306 Abingdon Rd., Abingdon, MD 21009

– Harford County Equestrian Center—Parking at 702 N. Tollgate Rd., Bel Air, MD 21014

– Susquehanna Hose Company No. 4—911 Revolution St., Havre de Grace MD 21078

Sunday, May 7, 2017, 2-4 p.m.:

– Aberdeen Volunteer Fire Dept. – 21 N. Rogers St., Aberdeen, MD 21001

– Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Dept. — 3825 Federal Hill Rd., Jarrettsville, MD 21084

– Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Dept. – 1403 S. Mountain Rd., Joppa, MD 21085

– Darlington Volunteer Fire Dept. — 2600 Castleton Rd., Darlington, MD 21034

Pet owners are encouraged to download vaccination forms, available online at the health department’s website at www.harfordcountyhealth.com .For more information about the clinics, please call the Health Department at 410-877-2300 or visit the Harford County Health Department website.