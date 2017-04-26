Harford County Education Association Endorses Robertson for Havre de Grace City Council

From the Harford County Education Association:
The Harford County Education Association announced its endorsement of Jason Robertson for Havre de Grace City Council.
Mr. Robertson has a profound commitment to public service, demonstrated through his active duty service in the United States Army. Following his deployment to Iraq in 2008 & 2009, Mr. Robertson was awarded the Army Commendation Medal. His experience as a White House policy analyst; working on behalf of veterans and military families, his education in public policy and his career as a budget analyst make him an ideal candidate to serve the citizens of Havre de Grace.
“Harford educators are proud to support Jason as he campaigns for office. We value leaders with the vision and acumen to help improve public education at all levels of government,” said HCEA President Ryan Burbey.
HCEA vets all candidates for endorsement through a careful selection process, which includes completion of a questionnaire and interviews with educators. All candidates were given the opportunity to participate in the HCEA endorsement process.
Comments
nonpartisan says
Who didn’t know that was coming? Just another Art Helton democrat.
Ryan Burbey says
HCEA does not base its endorsements on party affiliation.
SoulCrusher says
Maybe, but there is no denying that kids are being influenced politically in schools now a days. When I was young, I didn’t care about politics and when I got home from school I wanted to watch cartoons. Now a days, kids are proclaiming what their political affiliation is in elementary school or what gender they think they identify with before their plumbing tells them differently. There is only one explanation. Kids are being influenced by their schooling…..
Ryan Burbey says
Perhaps the increased exposure to media and the increased dialogue amongst adults is where children are becoming influenced politically. I can tell you as a teacher that I have never sought to influence my students politically. I encourage them to seek information and to formulate ideas based in facts and logic.
SoulCrusher says
That’s probably a factor as well. However, you would think the kids would be proclaiming their allegiance to the “Guardians of the Galaxy” and not a political party. Kids need time to be kids. Not socially conditioned by any means to prohibit their own judgements and realizations.