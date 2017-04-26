Harford County Education Association Endorses Robertson for Havre de Grace City Council

From the Harford County Education Association:

The Harford County Education Association announced its endorsement of Jason Robertson for Havre de Grace City Council.

Mr. Robertson has a profound commitment to public service, demonstrated through his active duty service in the United States Army. Following his deployment to Iraq in 2008 & 2009, Mr. Robertson was awarded the Army Commendation Medal. His experience as a White House policy analyst; working on behalf of veterans and military families, his education in public policy and his career as a budget analyst make him an ideal candidate to serve the citizens of Havre de Grace.

“Harford educators are proud to support Jason as he campaigns for office. We value leaders with the vision and acumen to help improve public education at all levels of government,” said HCEA President Ryan Burbey.

HCEA vets all candidates for endorsement through a careful selection process, which includes completion of a questionnaire and interviews with educators. All candidates were given the opportunity to participate in the HCEA endorsement process.