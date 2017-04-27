FOP Lodge 128 Seeks Criminal Investigation into Havre de Grace Election; Accuses City Officials of Sign Theft

From Harford County Municipal Lodge #128:

Harford County Municipal Lodge #128 of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is pursuing a criminal investigation into the unauthorized removal of FOP property, namely electoral signs expressing support for current Mayoral candidate and former Mayor Wayne H. Dougherty. The upcoming election is scheduled to take place on May 2, 2017.

Eyewitness reporting identified certain city officials affiliated with current Mayor William Martin as the parties responsible for the unauthorized removal of the property. Information received indicates that said activities were performed during regular business hours, thus while on taxpayers’ time, and with the aid of city owned resources. The signs were lawfully displayed on public property at the time of their removal. It is believed the signs was removed sometime between April 17, 2017 and April 21, 2017.

Harford County Municipal FOP Lodge 128 affirms it never gave permission to any City Employee or Official to remove property belonging to the FOP and believes they were singled out based upon their political support of a candidate other than the current Mayor.

FOP Lodge 128 condemns this form of counter electioneering, and identifies the actions performed by certain city officials as not just illegal, but also unethical. The ability for any citizen or organization to show public support for political candidates is a right afforded to all by the U.S. Constitution and the laws by which we govern ourselves as a Nation. The efforts to undermine and suppress the organization’s support should be condemned by the public as well, and brought forth to an independent criminal investigator for legal action.

The membership of FOP Lodge 128 strongly encourages the public to contact them directly at foplodge128md@gmail.com or via Facebook- harfordcountymunicipallodge#128 of the Fraternal Order of Police for more information.