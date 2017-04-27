HdG Mayor Martin Rebuts FOP Allegations; Responds with Threat of Legal Action

From the City of Havre de Grace:
The Mayor of Havre de Grace and Director of Administration have been unfairly implicated in an alleged criminal scheme to remove Fraternal Order of Police campaign signs related to the contested Havre de Grace Mayoral election.
What the FOP Lodge #128 failed to mention in its press release is that the City issued a cease and desist letter on April 21, 2017 for unauthorized use of the Havre de Grace City Police emblem under common law relating to trademark protection. A copy of the cease and desist letter is attached. In response the cease and desist letter, the FOP covered the City Police emblem. In addition, City Code Section 151-5A prohibits the placement of any signs on the right of way. All signs improperly located in the rights of way are routinely removed by City employees.
The FOP’s shrill response to the City’s challenge to their improper use of the City trademark and proper removal of the signs from the City’s right of way likely prompted the FOP media release.
The FOP’s attorney was advised prior to issuance of the release that the Mayor and Director of Administration will be filing a complaint for defamation against Frank Davidson and the FOP if the release was published, and will take such other legal action as may be necessary.
April C. Ishak, Esquire
City Attorney
Comments
Brian Goodman says
FOP Lodge 128 Seeks Criminal Investigation into Havre de Grace Election; Accuses City Officials of Sign Theft
http://www.daggerpress.com/2017/04/27/fop-lodge-128-seeks-criminal-investigation-into-havre-de-grace-election-accuses-city-officials-of-sign-theft/#comment-389952
Foppy says
First they didn’t proof read the sign and had to put a decal over their misspelled word. Second they used official emblems from three police agency’s without permission. Third is they didn’t bother checking the sign ordinance. Forth they put the signs on the right of way. I hope everyone sleeps better tonight knowing these people are protecting us at night.
Sam Adams says
Martin has been a disaster for the City of Havre de Grace. Downtown now looks like a ghost town and people who can are leaving. No surprise since he is ill-equipped mentally and emotionally to run a city administration.
Jim Ringsaker says
Gotta love the personal attacks when you’re hiding behind a fake name like a coward.
You’re not emotionally prepared to make the hard choices to pay for the water plant and improve our city.
My name here says
Welcome to the internet, man. You’re like, 20 years too late on the fake name/insults shtick you got going on in your reply.
But for the readers, how do we know your name is “real”? The input field just says “Name *” , I don’t personally automatically assume it is to mean a christain born name.
Moving on up. says
Mayor Martin was successful in getting rid of the child molesters festival. That’s a step in the right direction. Besides most of those closed businesses closed while Dougherty was Mayor.
Chukzla says
Look, let me bring you bubble society wannabees something now, the cookie cutter economics of Bullie Rock and North Harford is over, we are taking our home back, don’t like it … Get a passport, Lol……..