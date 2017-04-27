HdG Mayor Martin Rebuts FOP Allegations; Responds with Threat of Legal Action

From the City of Havre de Grace:

The Mayor of Havre de Grace and Director of Administration have been unfairly implicated in an alleged criminal scheme to remove Fraternal Order of Police campaign signs related to the contested Havre de Grace Mayoral election.

What the FOP Lodge #128 failed to mention in its press release is that the City issued a cease and desist letter on April 21, 2017 for unauthorized use of the Havre de Grace City Police emblem under common law relating to trademark protection. A copy of the cease and desist letter is attached. In response the cease and desist letter, the FOP covered the City Police emblem. In addition, City Code Section 151-5A prohibits the placement of any signs on the right of way. All signs improperly located in the rights of way are routinely removed by City employees.

The FOP’s shrill response to the City’s challenge to their improper use of the City trademark and proper removal of the signs from the City’s right of way likely prompted the FOP media release.

The FOP’s attorney was advised prior to issuance of the release that the Mayor and Director of Administration will be filing a complaint for defamation against Frank Davidson and the FOP if the release was published, and will take such other legal action as may be necessary.

April C. Ishak, Esquire

City Attorney