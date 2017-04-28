Bel Air Man, Restaurateur and Internet Sports Memorabilia Business Owner, Sentenced to Prison in Fraud Scheme

From the United States Attorney’s Office:
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Joshua Aaron Shores, age 44, of Bel Air, Maryland and also of Ocean City, Maryland, was sentenced on April 27, 2017, by United States District Court Judge John E. Jones, III, to 60 months’ imprisonment for a $2.5 million dollar fraud scheme.
According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, between 2008 and 2013, Shores obtained money and property by dealing in counterfeit and fraudulent sports memorabilia. Shores created, owned, and operated internet businesses under the names of Dealakhan, LLC, Stadium Authentics, Autograph Showcase, Sunset Beach, End Game Sports, Authenticgraph, and others with facilities in York County, Pennsylvania and in Maryland, and used the businesses to traffic in counterfeit and fraudulent sports memorabilia.
In order to carry out his scheme to defraud, Shores used various mailbox receiving services as business addresses, created and registered dozens of PayPal and Amazon.com accounts in his name and in the names of others to receive payments from customers, purchased counterfeit sports jerseys in bulk from China and affixed fraudulent autographs to them representing them to be authentic autographs of well-known athletes and sports figures, and also using fake certificates of authenticity. He opened and maintained more than 80 different bank accounts in five different financial institutions, in his name and in the name of others without their knowledge.
The court also ordered Shores to pay restitution in the amount of $500,000, a fine of $5,000, and immediate forfeiture of assets including U.S. currency in the approximate amount of $140,000. His prison term will be followed by a 2-year term of supervised release.
The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant United States Attorney Michelle Olshefski prosecuted the case.
Comments
Make America Blue Again says
Bye Bye! Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.
pdizzle says
FINALLY! Bye Bye Mr. Shores!
schnoz says
5 years for this tool is very disappointing. Convicting him for only one crime is laughable considering all that he has done throughout his life. Other charges were probably dropped to get him to agree to the guilty plea.
"The Real Ray Lewis" says
Where are all the goofballs that were defending him earlier……I hear crickets. LMAO
Duh says
It was just him on here. He is indisposed now lol.
leroy says
Will the food and service improve now?
Dave B says
Where did the $2.5 million he stole go?
Chukzla says
He’s got friends and past associates ass cheeks sweating when he starts telling on them, if not now, what….money , you now have accountability around here, money can’t buy the Feds boys and girl’s, stay tuned cookie cutter s, remember Martha Stewart… The Queen couldn’t save her from Title 18….. RICO,
SoapOnARope says
Absolutely, 100% what he deserves..let me tell you about this man, he is pure scum, he goes on and on about what a great dad he is, and sure he loves his kids, but when he is with them, his main focus is his cell phone. His main focus in the past year and a half, since his indictment, has been growing his businesses as fast as possible, sure he has spent time with his kids, and lots of it, but while with them he was super distracted, always worried about screaming at the next employee for some minor infraction, and of course, money money money. And lets not forget the women. I honestly have no idea how a man who is as sloppy as he is, or as mean, pulls such hot ass. Goodbye Snooty, and good luck to ya..from a former employee who you pissed off.
Candelabra says
Flashing money around (…sorry… “mommy’s money”) totally blinds women and then he uses threats, force and bribes to keep them around and do what he wants. He is an abusive asshole… mentally and physically. Hopefully someone will have the strength and courage to charge him as the violent woman-hater that he is.
Dave B says
where did mommy get the money? Takes a lot to start a biz in OC including buying an old lumber yard?
Is this where the 2.5 million went?
Smitty says
Why anyone would continue to patronize OCBC at any location is beyond me. This guy made a living of ripping people off. Dirtbag. Some of his responses on Yelp to legitimate complaints to his subpar restaurant are downright combative and unprofessional. The sad part is the unsuspecting tourists to OC won’t know the backstory, so that location may continue to be in business.
Leroy Jenkins says
The resounding theme of all Josh’s replies to complaints on facebook,yelp,google is. It’s the customer, waitress of kitchens fault. Dude you are the boss it’s all your fault. If the waitress or the kitchen need training… train them if they can’t do the job fire them or better yet don’t hire them and when it comes to customer complaint learn from them. Your restaurant model is based on resort dining and not repeat customers and because of this you will fail at this also.
Buh-bye says
Looks like he has tried to take a more conciliatory tone as of late. But you can tell it is forced. He is just a bad apple through and through. The rumors of him harassing employees and customers are many.
Let’s talk about the restaurant. The food quality really is sub-par considering the price. Everything is overpriced by about 10-15% for what it is. The portions are small, no matter what he tries to say. The service is usually poor. To be honest, I don’t see how this place is still in business.
So in his restaurant he is ripping off customers. Then the scheme he is going to jail for was nothing short of stealing from customers. Knowingly selling false memorabilia and passing it off as real? That is straight up theft. This fool should be broke. His assets should be liquidated to payoff all the people he hoodwinked. I hope he gets sued in civil court.
Have fun in jail ahole.
Leroy Jenkins says
Speaking of sub par there is a rumor on the internet a batch of beer went south during the brew, instead of throwing it out he renamed it and put it on tap.
Hahaha says
He also pissed in a customers beer glass in ocean city and told his right hand man Matt to serve it to the guy. The guy pissed him off for some reason (doesn’t take much). This isn’t a rumor. This is truth. I hope someone pees on his head in jail.