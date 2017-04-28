Edgewood Development Corporation to Hold Town Hall with Sheriff Gahler on April 29

From the Edgewood Development Corporation (EDC):

Town Hall Meeting with Harford County Sheriff Gahler on Saturday April 29, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. The event will be held at the EPICENTER, 1918 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood, MD. Community members are encouraged to bring questions, requests, concerns, or suggestions for a better Edgewood and talk to our sheriff. This is a FREE event sponsored by the Edgewood Development Corporation (EDC), a 501(c(3))non-profit, in conjunction with the EPICENTER at Edgewood, Maryland.