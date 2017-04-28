Harford County Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 29

From Harford County government:

In the interest of public safety, public health & the environment, on Saturday, April 29, 2017, from 10:00am through 2:00pm, Harford County will be participating in the Nationwide RX Drug Take-Back Day sponsored by the US Drug Enforcement Admin. You may turn in your unused/expired medications for safe disposal on Saturday, between 10am and 2pm at one of the following Harford County locations: Harford County Office Bld located at 220 S. Main St, which is on the corner of Business Rt. 1 and Main Street in Bel Air, the HdG Police Dept located at 715 Pennington Ave. in HdG, or at the Maryland State Police Barrack D located at 1401 Belair Road in Bel Air. No questions asked!

If you would like more information regarding this program, you may contact the Office of Drug Control Policy at 410-638-3333.