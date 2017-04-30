Bel Air Independence Day Committee Seeks Design from Young Artist for Cover of 2017 Program

From the Bel Air Independence Day Committee:

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee is once again seeking a young artist to design the cover of their 2017 Fourth of July program.

The theme for this year’s festivities is: “One From Many – Celebrating the Creation of the United States!” The committee invites all artists between the ages of 5 and 14 to get their creativity flowing and creates a design that reflects this theme.

Artists’ submissions:

· May use any medium (crayon, watercolor, etc.), but should be colorful

· Should not include any words or text

· Should be 5.5 inches wide by 8.5 inches deep, or 11 inches wide by 17 inches deep—“Portrait Orientation”

· Include a 1/2-inch white border within the above measurements.

· Include the artist’s name, age, grade and school, and contact information on the back of the artwork, so it can be returned.

The winning artist will receive a cash award, and have their photo and bio included in the program. Also, the winning artist and their family will be given VIP seating at the parade reviewing stand!

All submissions must be received by June 1, 2017, in one of the following ways:

Via Mail to: Bel Air Independence Day Committee, P.M. Box 724, Bel Air, MD 21014

Via drop-off to: the offices of BSL&R, CPAs at 508 Rock Spring Road, Bel Air, MD 21014

Important: please DO NOT drop any artwork off at Bel Air Town Hall!

Anyone with questions should call David Williams at 410-836-8415 or Mike Blum at 410-893-1700, or leave a message at 410-879-4245.