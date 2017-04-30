Friends of Harford: “If You Would Like More for Your Community…Let the County Know How You Feel”

From Friends of Harford:

Harford County Budget Input to County Council:

Thursday, May 4, 7:00 pm at Joppatowne High School

Thursday, May 11, 7:00 pm at Fallston High School

To review County Executive’s Proposed FY18 Budget http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1531/Budget-and-Management-Research

If you would like more for your community, be it teacher raises, schools in need of repairs, community center repair or additions, road repairs, more parks, park rehabilitation, water runoff areas treatment, better libraries or any other area of your life which the budget can affect, let the County know how you feel.