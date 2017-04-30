Kindergarten Registration for Harford County Public Schools Opens May 5

From Harford County Public Schools:

Registration for Kindergarten students for Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) begins on Friday, May 5, and is continuous throughout the summer.

Children must be at least 5 years of age on or before September 1 to be eligible for Kindergarten. A custodial parent (biological, adoptive, legal guardian) must register the child, and certain documentation will be required at the time of registration.

More information on the registration process and requirements may be found at https://www.hcps.org/Parents/registeringforschool.aspx, or by calling the specific elementary school directly.

Parents/guardians who are not able to register their child at school on May 5 should call the school to schedule a registration appointment at another time.

Parents/guardians who are unsure of where to enroll their child should access the School & Bus Locator icon on the homepage of www.hcps.org to determine the elementary school for their home address.