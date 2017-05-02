Boats and Building Burn in Early Morning Fire at Otter Creek Marina

A fire early Tuesday morning at Otter Creek Marina destroyed multiple boats and significantly damaged a structure at the marina.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 600 block of Otter Point Road in Abingdon for the report of multiple boats and a 40-ft by 40-ft wood framed structure on fire.

Thirty firefighters from the Abingdon Fire Company responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 45 minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $200,000 in total damage to the boats and structure. There were no injuries reported.

Both the area of origin and preliminary cause of the fire remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844.