Last Day of School for Harford County Public Schools is June 9

From Harford County Public Schools:

Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) was closed a total of two days this school year for inclement weather.

HCPS proactively built nine potential inclement weather days into the calendar. Due to the two days of closure for inclement weather, June 8 and June 9, 2017, are regular school days.

Unless additional modifications to the school calendar become necessary, the last day for students in grades K-11 is Friday, June 9, 2017; the last day for students in Pre-K is Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

The last day for teachers and 10-month instructional support staff to report for duty is Monday, June 12, 2017. This information is available on the school system’s website, www.hcps.org.